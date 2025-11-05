My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Danish Foreign Minister Surprises Egyptian Foreign Minister With Gift of Great Pyramid of Giza LEGO Set

By Regina Sienra on November 5, 2025

The much-anticipated Great Egyptian Museum officially opened its doors on November 1. Such a momentous occasion prompted the visit of many heads of state and international guests, such as King Felipe of Spain, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. However, no one seems to have made an impression quite like Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The government official showed up with a clever gift that perfectly encapsulates the cultural legacy of both Egypt and Denmark.

While meeting up with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Rasmussen presented him with a LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set, an item that spotlights arguably the most famous thing about both countries. The Danish minister shared a picture of the moment on Instagram, which captures the massive smile the gift put on his host’s face, like a kid unwrapping a present.

“Not a paid advertisement, but LEGO is always a popular gift around the world,” wrote Rasmussen. “My Egyptian colleague, Badr Abdelatty, was delighted with the large pyramid of Giza LEGO set. I thought it was a fitting gift on a day when Grand Egyptian Museum officially opens its doors for the first time.” In return, Egypt gifted Denmark a remake of the Tutanchamun death mask.

The 1,476-piece Great Pyramid of Giza set captures the splendor of the monument at its peak, complete with ancient boats known as feluccas on the nearby river Nile, as well as tunnels and chambers inside the pyramid. The gift has an extra special meaning as, according to Brick Fanatics, it’s the only LEGO Architecture set so far to depict a landmark as it would have looked centuries ago, as opposed to its current state.

If you don’t have a public official to gift you one, you can get your own LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set on LEGO’s website.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen surprised Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with a LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set in celebration of the opening of the Great Egyptian Museum.

LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza set

LEGO: Website | Instagram

Sources: Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Instagram; CO Magazine on Instagram; LEGO Architecture pyramid gifted to Egyptian Foreign Minister; World leaders attend inauguration of billion-dollar Grand Egyptian Museum

