Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera

By Regina Sienra on September 23, 2023
Leica M6 Set “Leitz Auction.”

German brand Leica makes cameras that have been a favorite tool among creatives for years. That's why, over the last two decades, Leica’s Leitz Photographica Auction has caught the attention of photography enthusiasts and professionals alike. At this event, the company showcases a selection of rare and vintage cameras and lenses from the company's hundred-year-old history—a thrilling experience for both artists and collectors. To mark the 20th anniversary of the Auction, the upscale German manufacturer has created a breathtaking photography tool—the Leica M6 Set “Leitz Auction.”

The Leica M6 Set “Leitz Auction” comes with a Leica M6 and the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH., both of which feature an elegant glossy black paint finish. The camera also includes the Leitz logo in solid gold—rather than the iconic red—which was crafted by a goldsmith in Wetzlar, Germany. Its most eye-catching feature is its detailed wood armoring made from walnut veneer, a testament to Leica's attention to detail. The result is a timeless-looking model that also pays tribute to Leica's legacy.

This beautiful camera also comes with a glossy black lens cap, body cap, lens hood, and a custom-made black leather strap for a rounded aesthetic. In honor of the Auction's 20-year history, only 20 pieces were made. They are available exclusively through Leica Camera Classics in Vienna, Austria with a suggested retail price of €25,980 (around $28,300).

