10 AAPI-Owned Etsy Shops to Support During AAPI Heritage Month and Beyond

By Sara Barnes on May 11, 2021
AAPI Etsy Shops

The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. During this time, we recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have enriched the United States’ history and are vital in its future success. Part of celebrating this time is learning the stories of people who are part of this community. Purchasing something from an AAPI-owned Etsy shop is one way to do this as handcrafted items have their own stories to tell.

We’ve selected 10 Etsy shops that are owned by makers in the AAPI community, and each of them has something creative to offer. If you’re a plant parent, you’ll love the enamel pins of Hemleva. Shop owner Samantha Leung is dedicated to bringing greenery into your everyday life—including while you’re out and about. To accompany her botanical beauty, check out the luxury candles by Alicia Tsai and her shop Aerangis. She was inspired to create the line from the memory of spending time in her grandfather’s garden as a young girl.

Scroll down for some AAPI-owned Etsy shops selling creative goods. For even more, check out Etsy.

Check out 10 AAPI-owned Etsy shops selling creative goods of all kinds.

 

Taroko Moon

Monica of Taroko Moon creates “functional artwork inspired by her Taiwanese heritage.” Some of our favorite pieces feature xiao long bao and bao dumplings reimagined as charming hand soaps.

 

Ins Ceramics

Ins Ceramics is the work of Insuk Son. Her shop features handmade pottery that is inspired by Korean design and style. “In the early days of work,” she writes, “I focused on making Korean traditional teapots and teaware. Now I am adapting more contemporary style and design into my works.”

 

Pine and Sprout

Pine and Sprout is run by Jenny and Robbie Nakata, a brother-sister duo who loves to “bring beauty and function to your home and indoor spaces.” Their shop features things that do just that, including houseplant trellises, wall shelves, and propagation stations.

 

Clap Clap Design

Mimi Kim is the mastermind behind Clap Clap Design, a stationery brand that uses inspiration from everyday life to create colorful cards, stickers, notebooks, planners, and more.

 

Hemleva

Poppy Enamel Pin

Photo: Hemleva

Samantha Leung of Hemleva is focused on bringing greenery into your home and daily life. Known for her beautiful enamel pins that will speak to plant parents everywhere, she also creates other nature-centric accessories such as wall sconces and keychains.

 

Adroit

Shibori Dyed Kimono

Photo: Adroit

Rajni Kavula is the founder of Adroit, a sustainable clothing brand that uses all-natural indigo dye and other natural materials to create hand-crafted clothing in a variety of versatile styles that look good on everyone.

 

Aerangis

Candle

Photo: Aerangis

Alicia Tsai first became enthralled by scents while spending time in her grandfather’s garden in Taiwan. Her beloved memory of her time there and the connection to the fragrance inspired her to document life through scent. She now does that through Aerangis’ line of luxury candles.

 

Naoshi

Illustration of a Girl in Background of a Wall Clock

Photo: Naoshi

Naoshi is a Los Angeles-based artist from Japan. Her colorful illustrations are created using shiny, colorful sand (called Sunae in Japan) that showcase “surreal people living in the real world.” The images grace prints, enamel pins, washi tape, clothing, and other products that will brighten your life.

 

Meenal Patel

For beautiful images that appeal to children and adults alike, look no further than Meenal Patel’s shop. Her offerings include prints, cards, and fabric. “My art is rooted in reflections of childhood wonder, the power of feeling seen,” she writes, “the evolution of sharing all facets of ourselves with others, and the many ways strength manifests.”

 

Aplat

Canvas Dish Carrier

Photo: Aplat

Aplat is a culinary collection designed with zero waste living in mind. Founded by Shujan Bertrand, the shop’s most popular item is a dish tote that is designed to carry prepared food. Simply slide a bowl or plate in the center opening and everything will stay upright.

 

