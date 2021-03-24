Home / Architecture

Louis Vuitton Store in Japan is Now Covered in a Shimmering Sea-Inspired Exterior

By Samantha Pires on March 24, 2021
After three years of renovation, Louis Vuitton’s Ginza Namiki store in Tokyo’s Ginza district is back in business with a new unique façade. Japanese architect Jun Aoki designed a shimmering face for the historic store through the use of unique panels and dichroic film to create patterns reminiscent of reflecting water. New York-based interior designer Peter Marino crafted the store’s interiors with thoughtful touches following the water theme.

The façade uses a double-ply glass structure that bends slightly to help create the waving movement you see in the building. A dichroic film changes how the glass mirrors light by allowing certain color ranges to reflect while absorbing others. These design moves make for a mesmerizing display of color as you shift your position or walk around the store.

The interior of the shop is focused on a spiral staircase of oak and glass that sits against a four-story mural. You will also find hints of ocean-inspired design elements like the beautiful floating jellyfish that welcome visitors at the main entrance. But this store includes more than just giant sea creatures and the latest Louis Vuitton products. The top floor features a restaurant called Le Café LV featuring Chef Yosuke Suga, a master chef and expert in French cuisine. After dining at this chic eatery, you can shop for some luxury LV products including the latest collections and exclusive items showcased in the Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki store.

If you love this luxurious Louis Vuitton store design, be sure to check out Aoki and Marino’s earlier partnership for the company in Osaka. Where the duo designed a storefront covered in billowing sails that honored the city’s history as a port town.

h/t: [designboom, Spoon & Tamago]

All images via Louis Vuitton.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
