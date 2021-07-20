Home / Art

Colorful Portraits Celebrate Diversity With Minimal Lines and Geometric Shapes

By Arnesia Young on July 20, 2021
Colorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano Cain

Working in art and design for over three decades, Brazilian artist Luciano Cian has developed a bold and colorful style, both unique and striking in its simplicity. His graphic pieces mainly comprise portraits of anonymous female figures composed of clean, minimal lines that seem to make them leap off the page, which is frequently accented with vivid background colors. The figures themselves, usually outlined as dark silhouettes, pop with geometric shapes of various vibrant hues. The central unifying theme behind his work? A celebration of diversity.

“I'm looking for perfection and imperfection at the same time,” Cian tells My Modern Met. “I try to present the mistakes as successes and the successes as a basis for sustaining the mistakes. I'm inspired by everything, but mostly in human form. I like to see people mixed—beliefs, colors, ethnicities. I seek the boundary between colors to bring visual freshness. And I try to bring it all together with geometric shapes, with architecture. It's a way of expressing diversity, I believe.”

Currently based out of Rio de Janeiro, Cian completes his minimal geometric line art mainly in digital form and reproduces each piece in limited edition series as high-quality giclee art prints, hand-signed by the artist himself. In addition to his digital work, some of his pieces also incorporate acrylic painting and collage. To learn more about Luciano Cian or to find out how you can purchase one of his incredible portraits for yourself, visit the artist’s website or follow him on Instagram.

Brazilian artist Luciano Cian creates minimal line art portraits that pop off the page with vibrant colors and geometric shapes.

Colorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano CianColorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano Cian

His graphic pieces mainly comprise portraits of anonymous female figures.

Colorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano CianColorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano CianColorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano Cain

Each unique print is a celebration of diversity through the unification of line, color, and form.

Colorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano CianColorful Abstract Woman Line Drawing Portraits by Luciano CainColorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano CianColorful Geometric Shapes and Line Graphic Art Prints by Luciano Cian

Luciano Cian: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Luciano Cian.

Related Articles:

Contemporary Oil Portraits Explore the Fragility of Human Relationships

Artist Creates Detailed Line Drawings Without Ever Lifting His Pen From Paper

Colorful Figurative Paintings Depict Young Women Inhabiting Surreal Spaces

Ghanaian Artist Explores Being Black in America Through Colorful Portraits [Interview]

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Funny Guy Uses Photoshop To Make It Look Like He Lives With Disney Characters
Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.
Surreal Gifs Playfully Visualize Exploring Our Inner Minds
Download 1,000+ Japanese Woodblock Prints by Edo-Era Master Hiroshige
These Customizable Art Room Mockups Let You Take Your Art Sales to a New Level
Artist Arranges Miniature ‘Star Wars’ Scenes Using Ordinary Everyday Objects

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

AI Used to Restore Long-Lost Edges of Rembrandt’s Masterpiece ‘The Night Watch’
15 Artists on TikTok To Follow for Endless Inspiration and Entertaining Videos
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Illustrative Multi-Panel Floral Collages Capture the Boundless Beauty of Nature
Artist Uses Cardboard Cutouts to Create Fantastical “Sunset Selfies”
Glass and Resin Wall Art Perfectly Captures the Tranquil Beauty of Ocean Waves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.