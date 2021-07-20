Colorful Portraits Celebrate Diversity With Minimal Lines and Geometric Shapes

Working in art and design for over three decades, Brazilian artist Luciano Cian has developed a bold and colorful style, both unique and striking in its simplicity. His graphic pieces mainly comprise portraits of anonymous female figures composed of clean, minimal lines that seem to make them leap off the page, which is frequently accented with vivid background colors. The figures themselves, usually outlined as dark silhouettes, pop with geometric shapes of various vibrant hues. The central unifying theme behind his work? A celebration of diversity.

“I'm looking for perfection and imperfection at the same time,” Cian tells My Modern Met. “I try to present the mistakes as successes and the successes as a basis for sustaining the mistakes. I'm inspired by everything, but mostly in human form. I like to see people mixed—beliefs, colors, ethnicities. I seek the boundary between colors to bring visual freshness. And I try to bring it all together with geometric shapes, with architecture. It's a way of expressing diversity, I believe.”

Currently based out of Rio de Janeiro, Cian completes his minimal geometric line art mainly in digital form and reproduces each piece in limited edition series as high-quality giclee art prints, hand-signed by the artist himself. In addition to his digital work, some of his pieces also incorporate acrylic painting and collage. To learn more about Luciano Cian or to find out how you can purchase one of his incredible portraits for yourself, visit the artist’s website or follow him on Instagram.

Brazilian artist Luciano Cian creates minimal line art portraits that pop off the page with vibrant colors and geometric shapes.

His graphic pieces mainly comprise portraits of anonymous female figures.

Each unique print is a celebration of diversity through the unification of line, color, and form.

Luciano Cian: Website | Instagram | Facebook

