Whether you're a kid or an adult, we all make mistakes. Stumbling in front of a massive crowd could be an embarrassing situation for almost anyone. When a young music fan named Willow slipped on stage at a Macklemore concert in Minneapolis, she made sure to jump right back to her feet and continue dancing. Amazed by her courage and determination to keep going, Macklemore delivered a heartfelt speech that sent the entire crowd cheering Willow's name.

A video shared on Instagram shows snippets from the concert. It starts with a clip of Willow preparing to go on stage for 20 seconds of dancing. However, soon after she sets foot, she tries to do a high kick and lands on her back. She doesn't stay down for long though, and Willow continues to do her best for the remaining time while the stadium watches on. Anyone would feel nervous after making a fumble; but afterward, Macklemore made sure to share his thoughts.

“But the thing that I loved the most about this dance-off…is Willow,” he says, looking at Willow and her mom in the front row. “Because you showed us what we all do in life. I've slipped before, my love. I've slipped in front of the entire world before. And you know what you did? You got back up and you kept dancing. So, thank you for reminding us as humans what it looks like when we slip and get back up.” His speech and Willow's bravery clearly resonated with the crowd, as you can hear them chant her name over and over in a beautiful display of support.

Later, when he shared the video with his followers, Macklemore added more thoughts about the concert: “My favorite moment on tour. It hit the most beautiful core of the human experience. Thousands chanting her name, holding her up, letting her know it’s ok, we have all been there. My god. Thank you for reminding us what resilience looks like and for connecting us to our own humanity. We love you Willow. You got tickets to any show for life.” Surely this experience and Macklemore's words will stay with Willow for a long time.

