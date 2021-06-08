Home / Animals

Heroic Rat Is Retiring After Years of Detecting Land Mines To Help Save Lives

By Sara Barnes on June 8, 2021
Bomb Sniffing Rat Out in the Field

Photo: © APOPO

Every worker deserves to enjoy retirement—even those with four legs. One heroic rat named Magawa is about to get the golden years he deserves. The rodent has spent the last five years in Cambodia sniffing out land mines and has saved human lives in the process.

Known as a HeroRAT, Magawa has played an important role in finding hidden land mines and other remnants of war. By discovering these things, he has helped reduce the risk of injury or death for men, women, and children. Throughout his career, he has found 71 landmines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance to date; this makes him the most successful HeroRAT in APOPO, which is a non-profit providing low-tech, cost-efficient solutions to humanitarian issues.

“Although still in good health, he has reached a retirement age and is clearly starting to slow down,” APOPO said. “It is time.” Magawa will retire by the end of June 2021.

Magawa the HeroRat

Photo: © APOPO

Magawa's skills and bravery have not gone unnoticed. In 2020, the UK charity PDSA awarded him a gold medal for his work. (It fits on his harness.) “This is the very first time in our 77-year history of honoring animals that we will have presented a medal to a rat,” PDSA Chair John Smith said during the virtual award ceremony.

APOPO breeds cohorts of rats expressly for the purpose of sniffing explosives. Magawa was born in Tanzania in 2014, which is where he learned to hone his amazing sense of smell and earn positive reinforcements (a banana) when he identifies an explosive odor. It turns out that rats are ideal for this sort of dangerous work. Aside from their incredible sense of smell (making up for terrible eyesight), they are too light to trigger land mines and simply scratch atop them to tell their handler of their discovery.

“We really trust our rats,” Christophe Cox, APOPO's CEO and co-founder, explained during the PDSA ceremony, “because very often after clearing a minefield, our teams will play a game of soccer on the cleared field to assure the quality of our work.”

Magawa is a heroic rat who has saved lives in Cambodia by finding hidden landmines and other remnants of war.

Magawa the HeroRat With His Female Handler

Photo: © APOPO

In 2020, the UK charity PDSA awarded him a gold medal for his bravery.

Magawa the HeroRat

Photo: © APOPO

Learn more about Magawa and his incredible work in the video below:

APOPO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [NPR]

All images via APOPO.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
