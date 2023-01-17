Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)

Looking for a unique way to chronicle your travels? Photos are great, but there are even more creative possibilities out there. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, will show you how in our latest course. Titled Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, artist instructor Maria Zamyatina takes you step by step through the process of sketching for a thread painting project that incorporates watercolor paint.

The class launches officially on February 1, 2023, but we’re having a special pre-sale before it goes live. When you purchase the class during the pre-sale, you can save 10% by entering the code threadpainting10 at checkout. Then, once the class is released, you'll find it on your student dashboard. You can learn at your own pace and watch it as many times as you like.

Mixed Media Thread Painting is a comprehensive course that’s over three hours long. It’s geared towards folks with some knowledge of basic embroidery stitches, although Zamyatina will demonstrate how to take reference photos and draw from them for your hoop art. Next, she’ll show how to transfer an embroidery pattern onto fabric and will then get to stitching. You’ll start by embroidering architecture before moving on to the final details using metallic thread.

The course employs the thread painting technique to add some realistic detail to the scene. “Thread painting might seem challenging because you don’t have a clear pattern to follow,” Zamyatina says. “But once you try it, you will realize how much freedom it gives to you and how great it is for unleashing your creativity and helping you to find a way to express yourself.”

Ready to give it a try? Pre-order Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories on My Modern Met Academy today and get 10% off your purchase prior to February 1 by using the code threadpainting10 at checkout.

Learn a unique way to chronicle your travels when you enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with artist Maria Zamyatina.

Buy the class during our pre-sale period and save 10% with the code threadpainting10 at checkout.

First, Zamyatina will go over the tools you'll need for the class.

She'll show you how to transfer a sketch onto your fabric.

Then, it's time for watercolor.

Once the paint is dried, the embroidery artist will demonstrate stitching architecture…

…all the way to the final details.

Get a peek into the course below. Remember, you can purchase this class for presale (before February 1, 2023) and save 10% with the code threadpainting10.

