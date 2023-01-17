Home / Classes / Academy

Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)

By Sara Barnes on January 17, 2023
Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Looking for a unique way to chronicle your travels? Photos are great, but there are even more creative possibilities out there. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, will show you how in our latest course. Titled Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, artist instructor Maria Zamyatina takes you step by step through the process of sketching for a thread painting project that incorporates watercolor paint.

The class launches officially on February 1, 2023, but we’re having a special pre-sale before it goes live. When you purchase the class during the pre-sale, you can save 10% by entering the code threadpainting10 at checkout. Then, once the class is released, you'll find it on your student dashboard. You can learn at your own pace and watch it as many times as you like.

Mixed Media Thread Painting is a comprehensive course that’s over three hours long. It’s geared towards folks with some knowledge of basic embroidery stitches, although Zamyatina will demonstrate how to take reference photos and draw from them for your hoop art. Next, she’ll show how to transfer an embroidery pattern onto fabric and will then get to stitching. You’ll start by embroidering architecture before moving on to the final details using metallic thread.

The course employs the thread painting technique to add some realistic detail to the scene. “Thread painting might seem challenging because you don’t have a clear pattern to follow,” Zamyatina says. “But once you try it, you will realize how much freedom it gives to you and how great it is for unleashing your creativity and helping you to find a way to express yourself.”

Ready to give it a try? Pre-order Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories on My Modern Met Academy today and get 10% off your purchase prior to February 1 by using the code threadpainting10 at checkout.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met AcademyThread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

First, Zamyatina will go over the tools you'll need for the class.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

She'll show you how to transfer a sketch onto your fabric.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Then, it's time for watercolor.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met AcademyThread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Once the paint is dried, the embroidery artist will demonstrate stitching architecture…

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

…all the way to the final details.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met AcademyThread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
