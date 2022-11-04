Home / Entertainment / Music

Mariah Carey’s Song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Returns to the Top 40 Chart

By Margherita Cole on November 4, 2022
Halloween may be over, but that means the holiday season is just around the corner. While most people in the U.S. are expecting Thanksgiving next, Mariah Carey is inspiring the Internet to get excited for Christmas. On November 1, her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returned to the Top 40 chart on iTunes, making an unofficial start to the winter festivities.

Originally released in 1994, this holiday jingle has been a staple track on Christmas playlists for nearly 30 years, and the 11th biggest-selling single of all time. In fact, last year, the song received 37.6 streams in the U.S., reaching first place in Billboard's Top 100. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that Carey earns about $2.5 million in royalties every year for the catchy song.

The day after Halloween, Carey tweeted a humorous video of her dressed as a witch and riding a bicycle. Then, as a calendar flies by with the date November 1, the video transitions to the American singer in the red Santa Clause outfit from the 2020 “Make My Wish Come True Edition” music video. The short clip ends with Carey singing the words “It's time” in her signature soprano tone. Numerous people online have playfully pointed out how Carey influences when the next holiday begins. Twitter user @eduardo_garcmol puts it perfectly: “The Greeks had the myth of Persephone to account for the changing of seasons and we have Mariah Carey.”

