Funny Christmas Photo Series Captures the Last Unmarried Person in the Family

By Margherita Cole on January 2, 2024

Another Christmas as the last unmarried in my family
byu/TheDeepBlueZ infunny

The holidays are a special time of year when families try to gather together. In addition to gift-giving, dinners, and quality time, these occasions are usually marked with group portraits. One man has documented what it looks and feels like to be the last unmarried person in the family in a series of Christmas photos.

Redditor TheDeepBlueZ posted a photo collage that stretches from 2016 to 2023. Each picture includes his siblings kissing their respective partners, while he poses as the only single person in the back-center of the composition (except in 2018, when he appears to be absent from the Christmas gathering). By mimicking the same composition each year, we are able to find the similarities and differences in each person. The couples change slightly in their appearances with each passing year, but TheDeepBlueZ always wears the same ironic expression as he tilts his head in the background. Whether he is annoyed or neutral about the situation is hard to tell. But he is definitely able to find the humor in it.

For many singles joining social gatherings during the holidays, this series is very relatable. But the most enjoyable aspect is definitely the Redditor's ability to poke fun at the situation. “This tradition is amazing, mostly because of your sense of humor!” one commenter writes. “Thanks for keeping us updated; and if marriage is something you want, I hope you will surprise us next year with a fiance.” While we don't know if marriage is something TheDeepBlueZ actually wants in his future, he has definitely made a tradition of his own with the yearly Christmas updates of him and his family.

h/t: [Reddit]

