Home / Art / Installation

Kinetic Artist and Domino Expert Build a “City” With 240,000 Wooden Planks

By Regina Sienra on October 2, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Lily Hevesh / Hevesh5 (@hevesh5)

Building soaring structures with dominoes just to topple them over is a form of ephemeral art. And similar to land art, it is designed to be temporary. It all takes a lot of detailed calculation, careful design, and cautious building with the ultimate goal for it to all come down in a matter of seconds, hopefully as planned. Few creatives have mastered this art form, building their entire careers around this craft. Domino expert Lily Hevesh and kinetic artist Raffaele Salvoldi are two of them. But rather than seeing each other as rivals, they decided to team up for a record-breaking project.

The impermanent installation, titled Imaginary City, was made up of 240,000 wooden planks. It was designed by Salvoldi, and brought to life by him, Hevesh, and six other expert builders over the course of 12 days. The exemplary effort produced a series of towers with ornate domes and intricate facades. With everything in place, its controlled destruction resulted in what Hevesh described as “one of the most breathtaking topples I’ve ever witnessed!” It has also broken the record for the most planks set up and toppled in a single project, according to the builders.

Imaginary City is a reflection of the expertise of both artists. Salvoldi only works with natural or recycled materials in his works, such as wood and stone, allowing them to have a longer life by reusing them in new artworks. “In the case of wood, each exhibition ends with a large public event, where the structure is either demolished directly by the audience or brought down through a domino effect,” reads his artist statement. Meanwhile, Hevesh has a more playful approach, experimenting with colors to create hypnotic topples, as we previously saw in her Destination Domino project at Washington’s National Building Museum.

“Collaboration will always be better than competition!” Salvoldi wrote about their joint project. “The Imaginary City is an ephemeral kinetic art installation that reminds us how impermanent is beauty and how sometimes a little meaningless gesture can have devastating consequences.” The artist also expressed his wish to collaborate with Hevesh and their fellow builders again, describing them as a “dream team.”

You can watch Havash’s video about the toppling of the Imaginary City below. To stay up to date with these artists, you can follow Lily Hevesh on YouTube and Raffaele Salvoldi on Instagram.

Domino expert Lily Hevesh and kinetic artist Raffaele Salvoldi teamed up to build—and topple—Imaginary City, a towering structure made up of 240,000 wooden planks.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Lily Hevesh / Hevesh5 (@hevesh5)

You can watch the topple below.

Lily Hevesh (Hevesh5): Website | Instagram
Raffaele Salvoldi: Website | Instagram

Sources: A Gorgeous Imaginary City Made Out of 240,000 Wooden Domino Planks That Was Toppled in Seconds

Related Articles:

Watch 100,000 Dominoes Topple Over in This Mesmerizing Record-Breaking Installation

Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings

Kinetic Sculpture Changes Throughout the Day To Bring You the Latest Weather Report

Mesmerizing Kinetic Clock Expands and Contracts With the Passage of Time

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Weaves Monumental Fiber Installations Whose Colors Shift and Evolve With the Sun
Watch ‘Momijigari’: Japan’s Oldest Surviving Film From Over 100 Years Ago During the Meiji Period
Innovative French DJ Transforms Historic Chateau Into a Dynamic Showcase of Music and Lights
Laser-Cut Cube Immerses Visitors in Light and Pattern at the Seattle Asian Art Museum
Watch How Raphael Transformed From a Young Genius to a Renaissance Master
Giant Inflatable Labubu, KAWS x Elmo, and More Will Float in World’s First & Largest “Water Parade”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Shapes Suspended in Mid-Air Transform Former Factory in Budapest
Maine Orchard Wins “Best Corn Maze” in the Nation for Fourth Consecutive Year
Adventuring Brothers Drop GoPro Nearly 600 Feet Down America’s Deepest Pit
Daniel Popper’s Surreal Art Lands at Burning Man
Inflatable Venue Is a Monumental (And Portable) Way To Reimagine the Traditional Concert Experience
Armory Show 2025 Celebrated the Cultural Vibrancy of Artwork in the U.S. And Beyond

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.