Vin Diesel Walks Late Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down the Aisle

Earlier this year, model Meadow Walker celebrated her engagement to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, and the loved-up pair officially tied the knot last week. Meadow is the daughter of Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, who tragically died in 2013 due to a car accident. Since her dad couldn’t be there on her big day, her wedding was bittersweet. However, Paul’s good friend and co-star Vin Diesel was there to walk the stunning bride down the aisle.

Meadow and Louis’ wedding took place in the Dominican Republic, where friends and family celebrated their union with a small outdoor ceremony by the sea. Meadow posted a sweet photo to Instagram, revealing a snapshot Diesel—dressed in a baby blue suit and his trademark aviator shades—walking her down the aisle, arm in arm. The next photo in the post shows Meadow happily walking back down the aisle—this time with her new husband—while guests are throwing confetti over them.

Meadow is Diesel's goddaughter, and they are extremely close. “She’s the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day,” Diesel reveals. “To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep ’cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that.” The Fast & Furious actor adds, “I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.”

Meadow and Louis’ intimate celebration was everything they could have wished for. “We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple,” she admits. “Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start.”

Check out the moment Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle below.

