Artist Turns Meme-tastic Internet Cats Into Equally as Funny Sculptures

Internet cats are a never-ending source of amusement. And for some creatively minded folks, they are actually muses, too. Japanese artist Meetissai creates work inspired by funny felines and other meme-ified animals who rule our social media feeds. Meetissai transforms iconic photos into small sculptures using epoxy putty. But you don't need to be chronically online to enjoy their work. If you recognize the viral images, it adds another level of enjoyment to the creations; but if not, you can still marvel and laugh at the contorted figurines and funny expressions.

The artist shares pictures of cats whose candid photos are snapped from certain angles to show them with extra-long legs, oddly muscular arms, and strange hats made from cut vegetables. Of course, these images are mostly optical illusions, but their awkwardness makes for surreal sculptures with incredible tiny details on their fur and faces.

Although cats are the most common creature to grace Meetissai’s portfolio, dogs, bears, and deer are also included. Whether it’s of them flattened like a pancake or two creatures combined into one, the same level of detail and humor is on these sculptures, too.

Scroll down to see some of Meetissai’s funniest internet cat meme sculptures. If you can’t get enough, you can follow the artist on Twitter to see what they’re creating next.

Meetissai: Twitter | Instagram

h/t: [Bored Panda]

