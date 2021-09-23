Home / Design / Cars

You Can Win the 'Back to the Future' DeLorean in This Amazing Sweepstakes

By Claudicet Pena on September 23, 2021
DeLorean Car

There is a car up for grabs, and with some luck it could be yours to win in a new sweepstakes thanks to Omaze. If you’ve ever dreamed of driving the same car as Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future, now could be your chance to make that fantasy a reality. In honor of the car’s 40th anniversary, a fully restored DeLorean worth $75,000 could go home to one Omaze winner.

The revamped Back to the Future car includes the unforgettable model’s black interior, gull-wing doors, and stainless-steel exterior. There are a few new modern features including Bluetooth stereo, a five-speed manual transmission under the hood, and a 2.85-liter V6 engine that powers the rear wheels, pushing the car to a top speed of 130 mph.

You can enter the Omaze sweepstakes for free, or make a donation to earn even more entries and increase your chances of winning the iconic vehicle. Donating $10 gives you 20 entries; $25 gives you 125 entries; $50 gives you 500 entries; $100 gives you 1,200 entries; and $150 gives you 2,000 entries. These donations will benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles to help preserve the cultural impact of cars in global life and culture. Proceeds will also benefit the organization’s YouTube series, The Petersen Workshop, which educates young students with interactive content about the history and future of automobiles.

Sweepstakes fanatics can enter here before the deadline of January 6, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner of this blast from the past will be announced around January 26, 2022.

