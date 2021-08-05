Amazing Winners of the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards

Back for its third edition, the Minimalist Photography Awards has announced its list of winners for the year 2021. Open to both amateur and professional photographers anywhere in the world, the annual competition’s goal is to recognize talented photographers and reward them by exposing their work and introducing them to the professional photography industry. This year's contest received more than 3,700 entries from 39 different countries in a total of 12 categories, ranging from abstract to street photography. A panel of five judges—all prominent figures within the industry—chose a first, second, and third place winner for each category from the large pool of hopefuls, also selecting an overall winner as the Minimalist Photographer of the Year.

“The quality of the competition lies in the diverse range of images submitted,” says Nick Moore of the British Journal of Photography, a member of the competition’s jury. “Contained within the Minimalist Photography Awards are a set of artists who refuse to be overwhelmed by the ‘visual noise' that surrounds them and instead find those moments of poetry, order, and the sublime which gives this competition its strength.”

Australian photographer Allan Koppe took home the $2,000 grand prize and the Minimalist Photographer of the Year title with his series called On Route. The captivating, semi-monochromatic images focus on areas of transit—roadways and vast lots—notably devoid of any means of transport. His minimal photographs communicate a narrative through the line and form of their solitary subjects, with the occasional cameo of an expressive traffic sign.

“For my series On Route I wanted to try something new, something different,” Koppe explains. “I wanted to challenge myself and discover a technique that had been sitting in the back of my mind for several years. I wanted to move forward and take what had merely been a concept, an idea, a thought process and make it into a visual reality.”

Scroll down to see the rest of the incredible winning images from the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards. Visit the competition's website for more information about the contest and its participants.

Abstract

Aerial

Architecture

Conceptual

Fine Art

Landscape

Long Exposure

Night

Open

Photomanipulation

Portrait

Street

