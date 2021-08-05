Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Amazing Winners of the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards

By Arnesia Young on August 5, 2021
Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2021: Allen Koppe, “On Route” (Also 1st Place Winner in Conceptual and Fine Art categories.)

Back for its third edition, the Minimalist Photography Awards has announced its list of winners for the year 2021. Open to both amateur and professional photographers anywhere in the world, the annual competition’s goal is to recognize talented photographers and reward them by exposing their work and introducing them to the professional photography industry. This year's contest received more than 3,700 entries from 39 different countries in a total of 12 categories, ranging from abstract to street photography. A panel of five judges—all prominent figures within the industry—chose a first, second, and third place winner for each category from the large pool of hopefuls, also selecting an overall winner as the Minimalist Photographer of the Year.

“The quality of the competition lies in the diverse range of images submitted,” says Nick Moore of the British Journal of Photography, a member of the competition’s jury. “Contained within the Minimalist Photography Awards are a set of artists who refuse to be overwhelmed by the ‘visual noise' that surrounds them and instead find those moments of poetry, order, and the sublime which gives this competition its strength.”

Australian photographer Allan Koppe took home the $2,000 grand prize and the Minimalist Photographer of the Year title with his series called On Route. The captivating, semi-monochromatic images focus on areas of transit—roadways and vast lots—notably devoid of any means of transport. His minimal photographs communicate a narrative through the line and form of their solitary subjects, with the occasional cameo of an expressive traffic sign.

“For my series On Route I wanted to try something new, something different,” Koppe explains. “I wanted to challenge myself and discover a technique that had been sitting in the back of my mind for several years. I wanted to move forward and take what had merely been a concept, an idea, a thought process and make it into a visual reality.”

Scroll down to see the rest of the incredible winning images from the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards. Visit the competition's website for more information about the contest and its participants.

Take a look at the incredible winning images from the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards!

 

Abstract

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

1st Place Winner, Abstract Photographer Of The Year: Daniel Dencescu, “Murmurations”

Guido Klumpe "Hidden Connections" Abstract Photography

2nd Place Winner: Guido Klumpe, “Hidden Connections”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

3rd Place Winner: Svetlana Smirnova, “Primitives”

 

Aerial

Brad Walls "Pools From Above" Aerial Photography

1st Place Winner, Aerial Photographer Of The Year: Brad Walls, “Pools from above”

Gysel Fernandini "Swimming Pool, Barcelona 2019" Aerial Photography

2nd Place Winner: Gysel Fernandini, “Swimming Pool, Barcelona 2019”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

Saddleback College Football Stadium and Practice Fields

 

Architecture

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

1st Place Winner, Architecture Photographer Of The Year: Sandra Herber, “North Dakota Winter”

Alessandro Gallo "The Cube and the Silence" Architecture Photography

2nd Place Winner: Alessandro Gallo, “The Cube and the silence”

Max Morawski "Regional Command Center, Ziy" Architecture Photography

3rd Place Winner: Max Morawski, “Regional Command Centre, Ziy”

 

Conceptual

Anna Belozerova "It Is Not What It Seems" Conceptual Photography

2nd Place Winner: Anna Belozerova, “It is not what it seems”

Timo Lemmetti "Repel" Conceptual Photography

3rd Place Winner: Timo Lemmetti, “Repel”

 

Fine Art

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

2nd Place Winner: George McLeod, “Ignition”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

3rd Place Winner: Anna Lazareva, “Metaphysical Body Landscapes”

 

Landscape

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

1st Place Winner, Landscape Photographer Of The Year: Rosario Civello, “Tree in a Square”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

2nd Place Winner: Ricardo Cuartero, “Camino”

Pierre Pellegrini "Imperceptible Tensions" Landscape Photography

3rd Place Winner: Pierre Pellegrini, “Imperceptible tensions”

 

Long Exposure

Vera Conley "Signal" Long Exposure Photography

1st Place Winner, Long Exposure Photographer Of The Year: Vera Conley, “Signal”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

2nd Place Winner: Sebastian Raabe, “Stranded”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

3rd Place Winner: Michael Richard, “Niemeyer Centro Avilés”

 

Night

Mihail Minkov "Reflection" Night Photography

1st Place Winner, Night Photographer Of The Year: Mihail Minkov, “Reflection”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

2nd Place Winner: Thom Middlebrook, “Night Tree”

Grace Ho "Starry Starry Night" Night Photography

3rd Place Winner: Grace Ho, “Starry Starry Night

 

Open

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

1st Place Winner, Open Photographer Of The Year: Liz Barker, “Hidden in Plain Sight”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

2nd Place Winner: Jan Prengel, “Past Times”

G.B. Smith "Rounded" Open Photography

3rd Place Winner: G.B. Smith, “Rounded”

 

Photomanipulation

Francisco Riquelme-Montecinos "Toronto 100Variety" Photomanipulation Photography

1st Place Winner, Photomanipulation Photographer Of The Year: Francisco Riquelme-Montecinos, “Toronto 100Variety”

Illya Trofimenko "Reconstruction of Augustus Bridge in Dresden" Photomanipulation Photography

2nd Place Winner: Ilya Trofimenko, “Reconstruction of Augustus Bridge in Dresden”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

3rd Place Winner: Gustav Willeit, “Perspe”

 

Portrait

George Mayer "Anima" Portrait Photography

1st Place Winner, Portrait Photographer Of The Year: George Mayer, “Anima”

Pauline Petit "The Woman Who Collects Men" Portrait Photography

2nd Place Winner: Pauline Petit, “The Woman Who Collects Men”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

3rd Place Winner: Piotr Marciński, “Human body”

 

Street

Jonas Dahlstrom "O72747" Street Photography

1st Place Winner, Street Photographer Of The Year: Jonas Dahlström, “07:27:47”

Pedro Londono "The Other Side" Street Photography

2nd Place Winner: Pedro Londoño, “The other side”

Minimalist Photography Awards 2021 Winners

3rd Place Winner: Fred Mortagne, “Street Treats”

 

Minimalist Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Minimalist Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture

Explore the Stunning Winning Images of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Winners of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Show the Resilience of Nature

Hilarious Early Entries From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture
A Roadrunner Taking a Dust Bath Wins the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards
Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Bring Us Exceptional Views of the Stars
Winners of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Show the Resilience of Nature
Hilarious Early Entries From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
See the Soaring Finalists of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Winning Images of the 2020 Mobile Photography Awards Announced
Explore the Stunning Winning Images of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Striking Winning Images of the Inaugural Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize
Amazing Winners of the 2020 World Nature Photography Awards Are Announced
Amazing 2021 National & Regional Awards Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards
Robert Irwin Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.