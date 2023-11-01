60 Unique 2023 Holiday Cards You Can Only Find on Minted

With the holidays approaching, it's time to start celebrating. For many, this means selecting the perfect holiday greeting to send to friends and family. In a day and age when mail is being used less and less, this time of year is a good excuse to send a nice, thoughtful greeting and carry on a tradition that's been in place since the 19th century. But just because mailing out holiday cards is traditional, it doesn't mean you need to stick with standard designs.

Thanks to Minted, you can send a high-quality, modern holiday card. While they're known for their holiday photo cards, which make a perfect way to show off your family, they also have a selection of standard holiday greetings. There are even holiday cards that transform into beautiful ornaments to decorate a Christmas tree! Whatever style you choose, you'll be getting special hand-picked designs by independent artists and designers. From funny Christmas greetings to sentimental, classic holiday themes, there's something for everyone.

To make things extra special, each card comes with custom options. This lets you get in on the design process and select the paper, size, silhouette shape, and certain colors and greetings. For styles with envelopes, there are even more options—including free recipient addressing, which is a lifesaver if you have lots of cards to send. Everything comes with unlimited proofs, so you can see how the final result will look in real life before committing.

Minted has a huge selection of holiday photo cards that can be customized.

Created by independent artists and designers, each holiday card is unique.

Want to fit in even more about your family? Try a holiday photo booklet.

If you're on a budget, these all-in-one holiday cards, postcards, and petite cards are affordable, yet personal options.

If you don't want a holiday card that features your photo, Minted still has plenty to choose from.

From Christmas cards that feature your pets to phrases to make you laugh, there is something for everyone.

There are also more traditional options, including foil-pressed cards for a glitzy look.

If you want something a little different, try Minted's holiday ornament cards.

This article has been edited and updated.

