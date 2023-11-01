Home / Gift Guide

60 Unique 2023 Holiday Cards You Can Only Find on Minted

By Jessica Stewart on October 31, 2023
Minted Holiday Cards 2023

Gwen Bedat | from $1.30 each
With the holidays approaching, it's time to start celebrating. For many, this means selecting the perfect holiday greeting to send to friends and family. In a day and age when mail is being used less and less, this time of year is a good excuse to send a nice, thoughtful greeting and carry on a tradition that's been in place since the 19th century. But just because mailing out holiday cards is traditional, it doesn't mean you need to stick with standard designs.

Thanks to Minted, you can send a high-quality, modern holiday card. While they're known for their holiday photo cards, which make a perfect way to show off your family, they also have a selection of standard holiday greetings. There are even holiday cards that transform into beautiful ornaments to decorate a Christmas tree! Whatever style you choose, you'll be getting special hand-picked designs by independent artists and designers. From funny Christmas greetings to sentimental, classic holiday themes, there's something for everyone.

To make things extra special, each card comes with custom options. This lets you get in on the design process and select the paper, size, silhouette shape, and certain colors and greetings. For styles with envelopes, there are even more options—including free recipient addressing, which is a lifesaver if you have lots of cards to send. Everything comes with unlimited proofs, so you can see how the final result will look in real life before committing.

Minted has a huge selection of holiday photo cards that can be customized.

2023 Christmas Photo Card from Minted

Sumak Studio | from $1.30 each

Funny Christmas Card with Photo

Erica Krystek | from $1.30 each

Modern Foilpress Holiday Photo Card

Inkblot Design | from $1.69 each

Minted Photo Holiday Cards

Maria Alou | from $1.30 each

Custom Letterpress Christmas Card

Vivian Yiwing | from $1.69

Photo Letterpress Christmas Card

Stephanie Hawkes | from $1.69 each

Personalized Photo Hanukkah Card

Orasie | from $1.69 each

Modern Photo Christmas Card

Kercia Jane | from $1.30 each

2023 Minted Holiday Cards

Kristen Smith | from $1.30 each

Happy Kwanzaa Photo Card

Orasie | from $1.30 each

2023 Multi Photo Holiday Card

Teju Reval | from $1.68 each

Funny Holiday Photo Card from Minted

Corinne Malesic | from $1.30 each

Minted Hanukkah Photo Cards

Laura Bolter Design | from $1.30 each

Created by independent artists and designers, each holiday card is unique.

Modern Christmas Photo Card from Minted

Karidy Walker | from $1.30 each

Retro Christmas Photo Card from Minted

Angela Marzuki | from $1.30 each

Minted Holiday Cards

Pati Cascino | from $1.30 each

Classic Holiday Christmas Card

Maja Cunningham | from $1.30 each

Cute Christmas Photo Card

Shari Margolin | from $1.30 each

Minimalist Christmas Photo Card 2023

Stacey Meacham | from $1.30 each

Funny Belated Photo Holiday Card from Minted

Karen Glenn | from $1.30 each

Kwanzaa Photo Card

Creo Study | from $1.30 each

Hanukkah Photo Card from Minted

Liz Conley | from $1.30 each

2023 Holiday Photo Card from Minted

Lori Wemple | from $1.30 each

Christmas Photo Card with Traditional Motifs

Grae | from $1.30 each

2023 Holiday Cards from Minted

Corinne Malesic | from $1.30 each

Kwanzaa Photo Card from Minted

letterfix | from $1.30 each

Minted Hanukkah Cards

Alethea and Ruth | from $1.30 each

Want to fit in even more about your family? Try a holiday photo booklet.

Minted Christmas Photo Booklet

Alethea and Ruth | from $1.95 each

Minted Christmas Photo Booklet

Baumbirdy | from $1.95 each

Minted Christmas Photo Booklet

Keen Peachy | from $1.95 each

Minted Christmas Photo Booklet

Made by Mozza | from $1.95 each

Minted Christmas Photo Booklet

Roopali | from $1.95 each

If you're on a budget, these all-in-one holiday cards, postcards, and petite cards are affordable, yet personal options.

Christmas Postcard

Sarah Curry | from $1.04 each

Minted Holiday Cards

Kelly Ambrose | from $1.20 each

All in One Holiday Card

Yaling Hou Suzuki | from $1.56 each

Christmas Postcard

Iveta Angelova | from $1.04 each

Affordable Photo Christmas Cards

Jennifer Wick | from $1.20 each

All in One Holiday Card

Robert and Stella | from $1.56 each

If you don't want a holiday card that features your photo, Minted still has plenty to choose from.

Minimalist Christmas Card

Yours Madly | from $1.30 each

Newsletter Christmas Card

Four Feet Wet Studio | from $1.30 each

Genna Blackburn | from $1.30 each

From Christmas cards that feature your pets to phrases to make you laugh, there is something for everyone.

Funny Christmas Card

Amy Payne | from $1.30 each

Dog Holiday Card

Vivian Yiwing | from $1.30 each

Pet Holiday Card

Kristin Smith | from $1.24 each

Funny Holiday Card

24th and Dune | from $1.30 each

Funny Christmas Card

Grae Sales | from $1.30 each

Minted Christmas Card

Itsy Belle Studio | from $1.30 each

There are also more traditional options, including foil-pressed cards for a glitzy look.

Foil Pressed Holiday Cards from Minted

Rebecca Durflinger | from $1.30 each

Design Holiday Card

Karidy Walker | from $1.30 each

Design Holiday Card

Shiny Penny Studio | from $1.30 each

Minted Holiday Card

Elly | from $1.30 each

Minted Christmas Card

Morgan Ramberg | from $1.30 each

Minted Hanukkah Card

Paper Raven Co | from $1.30 each

If you want something a little different, try Minted's holiday ornament cards.

Minted Custom Photo Christmas Ornaments

Happiest Dot | from $2.20 each

Minted Photo Christmas Ornaments

Grae | from $2.20 each

Minted Holiday Ornament Card

Peetie Design | from $1.69 each

Minted Photo Christmas Ornaments

peetie design | from $1.69 each

Christmas Cards That Are Ornaments

Bonjour Berry | from $1.69 each

Minted Custom Photo Christmas Ornaments

fatfatin | from $1.69

This article has been edited and updated.

