2021 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style

By Sara Barnes on November 8, 2021
2021 Christmas Ornaments

Trimming the tree is an important part of Christmas decor. These small tokens that hang on the branches offer an unconventional form of personal expression. By incorporating specific ornaments into the overall decoration, you can create a customized tree that celebrates who you are and the memories you’ve made over time.

Baubles are a popular way to trim a tree, but they are far from the most creative. Almost anything can be an ornament! To showcase some of the artistic possibilities that you can hang on your tree, we’ve gathered a selection of decorations that are fun and quirky. There’s something for everyone here, from the millennial that can’t get enough of avocado toast to the llama lover to the avid Stranger Things fan. Each will give your tree personality and will be fun to hang year after year.

Check out the creative Christmas ornaments, below. There are even a couple that you can make yourself!

Trim your tree in style with these artistic Christmas ornaments.

 

David Bowie Glass Ornament

David Bowie Glass Ornament

Target | $37.98

 

DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Kit

 

Fa La La La Llama Ornament Pattern

 

Avocado Toast Ornament

Avocado Toast Glass Christmas Ornament

Target | $39.98

 

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ornament

Pumpkin Spice Latte Christmas Ornament

Target | $33.98

 

Baby’s First Christmas Ornament

 

S'more Fair Trade Felt Ornament

 

Face Mask Santa Ornament

 

Hot Chocolate Felt Fair Trade Ornament

 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ornament

 

Retro Christmas Tree Ornament

Retro Christmas Tree Ornament

Target | $5

 

Personalized Fox Ornament

 

Beehive Glass Ornament

Glass Beehive Ornament

Target | $13.99

 

Glitter Rainbow Ornament

 

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus Ceramic Ornaments

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus Ornaments

Beardbangs | $11.89 (Santa Claus) | $11.74 (Mrs. Claus)

 

Camera Ornament

 

Smiling Avocado Felt Fair Trade Ornament

 

Ceramic Bear Ornament

 

Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek Ornament

 

Starry Night Handpainted Ornament

Starry Night Painted Christmas Ornament

La Pastiche | $49.99

 

Pizza Slice

Pizza Christmas Ornament

Noble Gems | $10.80

 

Architectural Ornament — DIY Kit

 

Cappuccino Glass Ornament

Glass Cappuccino Ornament

Target | $5

 

Bicycle Enthusiast Ornament

 

Missing Barb Milk Carton (from Stranger Things)

Stranger Things Christmas Ornament

Hot Topic | $9.79

 

Frida Kahlo

 

Stacked Donuts Ornament

Stacked Donuts Glass Ornament

Target | $13.99

 

“Love You a Ton!” Whale

 

Sushi Ornament

 

Wool Star Fair Trade Ornament

 

You+Me Puzzle Pieces

 

Vintage Pastel Cars

 

The Diamond — Air Plant Ornament

Christmas Ornament

Hemleva | $31

 

Glass Hummingbird Ornament

 

Gothic Dragon Ornaments

Gothic Dragon Ornament by Design Toscano

Design Toscano | $34.90 (set of 3)

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
