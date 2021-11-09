2021 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style

Trimming the tree is an important part of Christmas decor. These small tokens that hang on the branches offer an unconventional form of personal expression. By incorporating specific ornaments into the overall decoration, you can create a customized tree that celebrates who you are and the memories you’ve made over time.
Baubles are a popular way to trim a tree, but they are far from the most creative. Almost anything can be an ornament! To showcase some of the artistic possibilities that you can hang on your tree, we’ve gathered a selection of decorations that are fun and quirky. There’s something for everyone here, from the millennial that can’t get enough of avocado toast to the llama lover to the avid Stranger Things fan. Each will give your tree personality and will be fun to hang year after year.
Check out the creative Christmas ornaments, below. There are even a couple that you can make yourself!
Trim your tree in style with these artistic Christmas ornaments.
David Bowie Glass Ornament
DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Kit
Fa La La La Llama Ornament Pattern
Avocado Toast Ornament
Pumpkin Spice Latte Ornament
Baby’s First Christmas Ornament
S'more Fair Trade Felt Ornament
Face Mask Santa Ornament
Hot Chocolate Felt Fair Trade Ornament
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ornament
Retro Christmas Tree Ornament
Personalized Fox Ornament
Beehive Glass Ornament
Glitter Rainbow Ornament
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus Ceramic Ornaments
Camera Ornament
Smiling Avocado Felt Fair Trade Ornament
Ceramic Bear Ornament
Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek Ornament
Starry Night Handpainted Ornament
Pizza Slice
Architectural Ornament — DIY Kit
Cappuccino Glass Ornament
Bicycle Enthusiast Ornament
Missing Barb Milk Carton (from Stranger Things)
Frida Kahlo
Stacked Donuts Ornament
“Love You a Ton!” Whale
Sushi Ornament
Wool Star Fair Trade Ornament
You+Me Puzzle Pieces
Vintage Pastel Cars
The Diamond — Air Plant Ornament
Glass Hummingbird Ornament
Gothic Dragon Ornaments
