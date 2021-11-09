2021 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style

Trimming the tree is an important part of Christmas decor. These small tokens that hang on the branches offer an unconventional form of personal expression. By incorporating specific ornaments into the overall decoration, you can create a customized tree that celebrates who you are and the memories you’ve made over time.

Baubles are a popular way to trim a tree, but they are far from the most creative. Almost anything can be an ornament! To showcase some of the artistic possibilities that you can hang on your tree, we’ve gathered a selection of decorations that are fun and quirky. There’s something for everyone here, from the millennial that can’t get enough of avocado toast to the llama lover to the avid Stranger Things fan. Each will give your tree personality and will be fun to hang year after year.

Check out the creative Christmas ornaments, below. There are even a couple that you can make yourself!

Trim your tree in style with these artistic Christmas ornaments.

David Bowie Glass Ornament

DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Kit

Fa La La La Llama Ornament Pattern

Avocado Toast Ornament

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ornament

Baby’s First Christmas Ornament

S'more Fair Trade Felt Ornament

Face Mask Santa Ornament

Hot Chocolate Felt Fair Trade Ornament

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ornament

Retro Christmas Tree Ornament

Personalized Fox Ornament

Beehive Glass Ornament

Glitter Rainbow Ornament

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus Ceramic Ornaments

Camera Ornament

Smiling Avocado Felt Fair Trade Ornament

Ceramic Bear Ornament

Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek Ornament

Starry Night Handpainted Ornament

Pizza Slice

Architectural Ornament — DIY Kit

Cappuccino Glass Ornament

Bicycle Enthusiast Ornament

Missing Barb Milk Carton (from Stranger Things)

Frida Kahlo

Stacked Donuts Ornament

“Love You a Ton!” Whale

Sushi Ornament

Wool Star Fair Trade Ornament

You+Me Puzzle Pieces

Vintage Pastel Cars

The Diamond — Air Plant Ornament

Glass Hummingbird Ornament

Gothic Dragon Ornaments

