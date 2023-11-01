40 Unique Christmas Stockings To Make You Merry This Holiday Season

Whether you have a fireplace or not, hanging Christmas stockings from the mantel is often a sign that the holiday season is starting. Just waiting to be filled with gifts, stockings make the perfect addition to your holiday decor and are often part of family tradition. While legend tells us that children hung their socks from the mantle as they waited for Saint Nicholas to fill them with treats, this has translated into today's stockings, which run the gamut from traditional to unique.

Are you looking for a new stocking to spice up your home this holiday? You can find everything from knit stockings complete with your name embroidered for a classic look to Christmas stockings with a pop culture twist. And for pet lovers, there are even special stockings for your furry friends that make sure they are included with the rest of the family.

Just in time for the holidays, check out some of our favorite Christmas stockings and get ready to buy those stocking stuffers!

Going traditional? These stockings—many customizable—play on classic Christmas motifs.

Personalized Cable Knit Christmas Stockings

Cardinal Embroidered Christmas Stocking

Personalized Hand Knit Stocking

Classic Christmas Character Stockings (Set of 2)

Frosty the Snowman Stocking

Tannenbaum Chunky Knit Stocking

Snowy Christmas Tree Stocking

Monogrammed Knit Christmas Stocking

3D Swedish Gnome Christmas Stockings (Set of 3)

Personalized Knit Christmas Stockings

Reindeer Christmas Stocking

Minimalist Snowflake Christmas Stocking

If you're looking for something out of the box, these unique Christmas stockings will hit the mark.

William Morris Stocking

Personalized Velvet Stocking

Fox and Squirrel Christmas Stocking

Snowman Character Stocking

Felted Astronaut Christmas Stocking

Black Mudcloth Christmas Stockings

Grinch Knit Christmas Stocking

A Christmas Story Stocking

Otomi Embroidery Stocking

Color-in Christmas Stocking

Hand-embroidered Christmas Stocking

Handmade Felt Wool Animal Christmas Stocking

Jumbo Knitted Christmas Stocking Pattern

Personalized, Custom Cowboy Boot Stocking

Embroidered Patina Jacquard Christmas Stocking

Minimalist Burlap Farmhouse Stocking

Folk Motif Christmas Stocking

Woodland Creature Christmas Stocking

Polar Bear Christmas Stocking

Red Linen Striped Stocking

And we can't forget your furry friend. These pet-friendly stockings are perfect for cats and dogs.

Custom Photo Pet Stocking

Bone Shaped Dog Stocking

White Quilted Pet Stocking

Hand Knit Pet Stocking

Cat Christmas Stocking

Naughty Cat Christmas Stocking

Cat or Dog Embroidered Christmas Stocking

Personalized Dog Bone Christmas Stocking

This article has been edited and updated.

