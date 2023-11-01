40 Unique Christmas Stockings To Make You Merry This Holiday Season

Whether you have a fireplace or not, hanging Christmas stockings from the mantel is often a sign that the holiday season is starting. Just waiting to be filled with gifts, stockings make the perfect addition to your holiday decor and are often part of family tradition. While legend tells us that children hung their socks from the mantle as they waited for Saint Nicholas to fill them with treats, this has translated into today's stockings, which run the gamut from traditional to unique.
Are you looking for a new stocking to spice up your home this holiday? You can find everything from knit stockings complete with your name embroidered for a classic look to Christmas stockings with a pop culture twist. And for pet lovers, there are even special stockings for your furry friends that make sure they are included with the rest of the family.
Just in time for the holidays, check out some of our favorite Christmas stockings and get ready to buy those stocking stuffers!
Going traditional? These stockings—many customizable—play on classic Christmas motifs.
Personalized Cable Knit Christmas Stockings
Cardinal Embroidered Christmas Stocking
Personalized Hand Knit Stocking
Classic Christmas Character Stockings (Set of 2)
Frosty the Snowman Stocking
Tannenbaum Chunky Knit Stocking
Snowy Christmas Tree Stocking
Monogrammed Knit Christmas Stocking
3D Swedish Gnome Christmas Stockings (Set of 3)
Personalized Knit Christmas Stockings
Reindeer Christmas Stocking
Minimalist Snowflake Christmas Stocking
If you're looking for something out of the box, these unique Christmas stockings will hit the mark.
William Morris Stocking
Personalized Velvet Stocking
Fox and Squirrel Christmas Stocking
Snowman Character Stocking
Felted Astronaut Christmas Stocking
Black Mudcloth Christmas Stockings
Grinch Knit Christmas Stocking
A Christmas Story Stocking
Otomi Embroidery Stocking
Color-in Christmas Stocking
Hand-embroidered Christmas Stocking
Handmade Felt Wool Animal Christmas Stocking
Jumbo Knitted Christmas Stocking Pattern
Personalized, Custom Cowboy Boot Stocking
Embroidered Patina Jacquard Christmas Stocking
Minimalist Burlap Farmhouse Stocking
Folk Motif Christmas Stocking
Woodland Creature Christmas Stocking
Polar Bear Christmas Stocking
Red Linen Striped Stocking
And we can't forget your furry friend. These pet-friendly stockings are perfect for cats and dogs.
Custom Photo Pet Stocking
Bone Shaped Dog Stocking
White Quilted Pet Stocking
Hand Knit Pet Stocking
Cat Christmas Stocking
Naughty Cat Christmas Stocking
Cat or Dog Embroidered Christmas Stocking
Personalized Dog Bone Christmas Stocking
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
2022 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style
67 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination
15 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the 2022 Holiday Season
25 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style