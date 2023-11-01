Home / Design / Creative Products

40 Unique Christmas Stockings To Make You Merry This Holiday Season

By Jessica Stewart and Emma Taggart on October 31, 2023
Unique Christmas Stocking

Photo: belchonock/Depositphotos
Whether you have a fireplace or not, hanging Christmas stockings from the mantel is often a sign that the holiday season is starting. Just waiting to be filled with gifts, stockings make the perfect addition to your holiday decor and are often part of family tradition. While legend tells us that children hung their socks from the mantle as they waited for Saint Nicholas to fill them with treats, this has translated into today's stockings, which run the gamut from traditional to unique.

Are you looking for a new stocking to spice up your home this holiday? You can find everything from knit stockings complete with your name embroidered for a classic look to Christmas stockings with a pop culture twist. And for pet lovers, there are even special stockings for your furry friends that make sure they are included with the rest of the family.

Just in time for the holidays, check out some of our favorite Christmas stockings and get ready to buy those stocking stuffers!

Going traditional? These stockings—many customizable—play on classic Christmas motifs.

 

Personalized Cable Knit Christmas Stockings

 

Cardinal Embroidered Christmas Stocking

Red and Green Cardinal Embroidered Christmas Stocking

Target | $17.99

 

Personalized Hand Knit Stocking

Personalized Hand Knit Christmas Stockings

ChunkiChilli | $39.20+

 

Classic Christmas Character Stockings (Set of 2)

White and Silver Christmas Stocking

WEWILL | $21.99

 

Frosty the Snowman Stocking

Unique Christmas Stocking

C&F Home | $16

 

Tannenbaum Chunky Knit Stocking

 

Snowy Christmas Tree Stocking

Unique Christmas Stocking

Northlight | $23.99

 

Monogrammed Knit Christmas Stocking

 

3D Swedish Gnome Christmas Stockings (Set of 3)

Christmas Gnome Stocking

Aiduy | $16.99

 

Personalized Knit Christmas Stockings

 

Reindeer Christmas Stocking

Reindeer Christmas Stocking

LillyundBee | $29.57

 

Minimalist Snowflake Christmas Stocking

 

If you're looking for something out of the box, these unique Christmas stockings will hit the mark.

William Morris Stocking

 

Personalized Velvet Stocking

Velvet Christmas Stocking

House of Harman | $26.67+

 

Fox and Squirrel Christmas Stocking

Woodland Creature Christmas Stocking

Pisitta | $25.58+

 

Snowman Character Stocking

 

Felted Astronaut Christmas Stocking

 

Black Mudcloth Christmas Stockings

 

Grinch Knit Christmas Stocking

Grinch Christmas Stocking

Dr. Seuss | $15

 

A Christmas Story Stocking

 

Otomi Embroidery Stocking

 

Color-in Christmas Stocking

 

Hand-embroidered Christmas Stocking

Hand-embroidered Christmas Stocking

Otomichic | $50

 

Handmade Felt Wool Animal Christmas Stocking

 

Jumbo Knitted Christmas Stocking Pattern

Jumbo Knitted Christmas Stocking Pattern

Prinku | $5.51

 

Personalized, Custom Cowboy Boot Stocking

 

Embroidered Patina Jacquard Christmas Stocking

Embroidered Patina Jacquard Christmas Stocking

Target | $41.99

 

Minimalist Burlap Farmhouse Stocking

 

Folk Motif Christmas Stocking

 

Woodland Creature Christmas Stocking

 

Polar Bear Christmas Stocking

 

Red Linen Striped Stocking

 

And we can't forget your furry friend. These pet-friendly stockings are perfect for cats and dogs.

 

Custom Photo Pet Stocking

Custom Pet Photo Stocking

ModPawsUS | $17.11+

 

Bone Shaped Dog Stocking

 

White Quilted Pet Stocking

White Quilted Stocking

ZDesignsOnline | $29.99+

 

Hand Knit Pet Stocking

Hand Knit Pet Stocking

ChunkiChilli | $34.30+

 

Cat Christmas Stocking

 

Naughty Cat Christmas Stocking

 

Cat or Dog Embroidered Christmas Stocking

Pet Christmas Stocking

WEWILL | $13.99

 

Personalized Dog Bone Christmas Stocking

Dog Bone Stocking

BABarkerGifts | $39.95

 

This article has been edited and updated.

