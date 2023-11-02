37 Funny Greeting Cards To Spread a Little Holiday Cheer

The countdown to the holidays is on. So why not bring a smile to the faces of your friends and family this festival season with a clever holiday card? In case you didn't know, Christmas cards got their start in the United Kingdom in the 1840s. Dreamed up by a postal worker looking to promote the then-new mail service to a wider audience, holiday greetings have long since become an annual tradition. And, while some love to be classic and sentimental with their seasonal greeting cards, why not take a different approach and bring a little bit of humor into the mix?

There are plenty of funny holiday cards that will give your recipients a good chuckle. Whether they be holiday puns or a funny nod to those all-too-perfect Christmas family photos, these clever cards are as relatable as they are hilarious. And, we're not just talking about Christmas here—there's a Hanukkah llama and a latke eating pugs, to name a few quirky characters in these cards. Not into the holidays? There's even a Festivus card to take care of that!

If you're one of those people who are always late to the party, there are also some clever belated Christmas cards to send out. Or, if you are a Grinch at heart, there's a Christmas card with the classic Dr. Seuss character as well. There are even plenty of holiday cards geared for pet parents and animal lovers.

So what are you waiting for? With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to spread a little cheer with these holiday greetings sure to make your loved ones chuckle. We've gathered some of the funniest Christmas cards and holiday greetings across the internet to get you started.

Ready to show off your sense of humor with a funny holiday greeting?

Whether you want to highlight a different side of Santa…

Celebrate Festivus…

Or are late to the party…

There is a clever seasonal greeting that will fit the bill.

For cat and dog owners, these make the perfect card to celebrate the holidays.

Or you might want to check out these “punny” animal Christmas cards.

This article has been edited and updated.

