37 Funny Greeting Cards To Spread a Little Holiday Cheer

By Jessica Stewart on November 1, 2023
Funny Christmas Card

Sunny Day Gifts | from $2.27
The countdown to the holidays is on. So why not bring a smile to the faces of your friends and family this festival season with a clever holiday card? In case you didn't know, Christmas cards got their start in the United Kingdom in the 1840s. Dreamed up by a postal worker looking to promote the then-new mail service to a wider audience, holiday greetings have long since become an annual tradition. And, while some love to be classic and sentimental with their seasonal greeting cards, why not take a different approach and bring a little bit of humor into the mix?

There are plenty of funny holiday cards that will give your recipients a good chuckle. Whether they be holiday puns or a funny nod to those all-too-perfect Christmas family photos, these clever cards are as relatable as they are hilarious. And, we're not just talking about Christmas here—there's a Hanukkah llama and a latke eating pugs, to name a few quirky characters in these cards. Not into the holidays? There's even a Festivus card to take care of that!

If you're one of those people who are always late to the party, there are also some clever belated Christmas cards to send out. Or, if you are a Grinch at heart, there's a Christmas card with the classic Dr. Seuss character as well. There are even plenty of holiday cards geared for pet parents and animal lovers.

So what are you waiting for? With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to spread a little cheer with these holiday greetings sure to make your loved ones chuckle. We've gathered some of the funniest Christmas cards and holiday greetings across the internet to get you started.

Ready to show off your sense of humor with a funny holiday greeting?

Kelsey Mucci | from $1.30 each

Grinch Christmas card

Dr. Seuss | from $1.26 each

Ugly Sweater Christmas Card

Grae Sales | from $1.30 each

Funny Holiday Cards

OKSILLY | $5.75

Whether you want to highlight a different side of Santa…

Funny Holiday Card

NobleWorks | $21.96 (set of 12)

Funny Holiday Card

Katy Pillinger Design | $10.09 (pack of 6)

Humorous Holiday Card

Heather Azano-Brown | from $1.30 per card

Celebrate Festivus…

Funny Festivus Holiday Card

Thotful Dog | $4.57

Or are late to the party…

Funny Belated Holiday Card

Erica Krystek | from $1.30 each

There is a clever seasonal greeting that will fit the bill.

Sarcastic Christmas Card

Amy Payne | from $1.30 each

Clever Christmas Card

Erica Krystek | from $1.30

 

For cat and dog owners, these make the perfect card to celebrate the holidays.

Funny Holiday Card

LilWabbit | $4.10+

Funny Cat Christmas Card

Paper Source | $1.48

Christmas Card for Cat Owner

Viggo Works Market | from $2.51

Funny Cat Christmas Card

Nic Squirrell | from $1.27 each

Funny Holiday Card

jamieshelman | $5.95+

 

Or you might want to check out these “punny” animal Christmas cards.

Funny Holiday Card

TurtlesSoup | $4.99

Funny Holiday Card

TwoChubbas | $6.22+

Funny Holiday Card

bycamimonet | $4.12+

24th and Dune | from $1.30 each

Sloth Holiday Card

IYHTV Designs | from $2.39

Funny Christmas Card

KL Stock Studio | from $1.68 each

 

This article has been edited and updated.

