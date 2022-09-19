Home / Animals / Dogs

Dogs Board a Bus To Go on Group Walks Just Like They’re Going to School

By Sara Barnes on September 19, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo (@mo_mountain_mutts)

The school year has started and the kids are boarding their buses. But they aren’t the only ones. In Skagway, Alaska, a white minibus picks up pups and drives them to their own version of “school.” It’s Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog training and walking service run by husband and wife team Mo and Lee Thompson. The dogs are buckled into the seats and then driven to nature locales where they can run, play, and socialize with each other.

The dogs, aka the clients, are picked up from their homes and secured to the seat via their leashes. Once they hit the road, they drive only a couple of miles at about 25 miles per hour. Not all dogs are eligible for these rides; they have to have a baseline level of training including how to stay and have a reliable recall.

The shiny bus was a replacement for when the couple’s van broke down. It’s turned out to enchant the internet, particularly on TikTok. There, the Thompsons share peeks of pups boarding the bus, enjoying liver treats, and having fun outdoors. Sounds like a pawesome day!

Scroll down to see the most fun bus on the internet.

In Skagway, Alaska, a white minibus picks up pups and drives them to their own version of “school.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo (@mo_mountain_mutts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo (@mo_mountain_mutts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo (@mo_mountain_mutts)

The dogs are buckled into the seats and then driven to nature locales where they can run, play, and socialize with each other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo (@mo_mountain_mutts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo (@mo_mountain_mutts)

The shiny bus was a replacement for when the couple’s van broke down. It’s turned out to enchant the internet, particularly on TikTok.

@mo_mountain_mutts Louie the Protector #littledog #bigdog #protection #complimentaryliver ♬ Jazzy Background – BoomStock

@mo_mountain_mutts Thank you for riding with Mo Mountain Mutts Molly #bye #safetravels #youwillbemissed ♬ original sound – Mo_Mountain_Mutts

@mo_mountain_mutts Comment if you know their names or breeds #asmr #dog #dogasmr #puppybus ♬ original sound – Mo_Mountain_Mutts

Here's a look at pick up…

@mo_mountain_muttsPicking up and starting drop off of the afternoon crew♬ original sound – Mo_Mountain_Mutts

…and drop off.

@mo_mountain_mutts The requested drop off vidoe #puppybus #dogwalker ♬ original sound – Mo_Mountain_Mutts

Mo Mountain Mutts: Website | TikTok | Instagram
h/t:[Skagaway News]

Related Articles:

Woman Transforms Home Into a Sanctuary for Senior Dogs To Live Their Best Final Days

Father and Son Build ‘Stick Library’ for Local Dogs To “Borrow” Sticks

Adorable Group Photos of Dogs Who Pack Walk Together Every Day

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Internet Finds Snow in the Middle of Summer for Winter-Loving Old Dog With Days to Live
Study Shows That Dogs Shed Tears of Joy When They Reunite With Their Humans
Missing Senior Dog Found Alive 500 Feet Deep Down in a Cave Two Months Later
Pawtrolling Pooch Named “Sausage” Helps Pedestrians Cross the Road Every Day
Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack
Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Blind Golden Retriever Is Reunited With Her Family After Going Missing in Alaska for Weeks
Unique Pet Portraits Place Puppies Next to Their Adult Selves in One Seamless Photo
Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding
Double Amputee Pup Still Looking for a Home After Spending a Year in a Shelter
Study Shows More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime
Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Make It “Official” With a Sweet Wedding Ceremony

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.