The school year has started and the kids are boarding their buses. But they aren’t the only ones. In Skagway, Alaska, a white minibus picks up pups and drives them to their own version of “school.” It’s Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog training and walking service run by husband and wife team Mo and Lee Thompson. The dogs are buckled into the seats and then driven to nature locales where they can run, play, and socialize with each other.

The dogs, aka the clients, are picked up from their homes and secured to the seat via their leashes. Once they hit the road, they drive only a couple of miles at about 25 miles per hour. Not all dogs are eligible for these rides; they have to have a baseline level of training including how to stay and have a reliable recall.

The shiny bus was a replacement for when the couple’s van broke down. It’s turned out to enchant the internet, particularly on TikTok. There, the Thompsons share peeks of pups boarding the bus, enjoying liver treats, and having fun outdoors. Sounds like a pawesome day!

Scroll down to see the most fun bus on the internet.

Here's a look at pick up…

…and drop off.

