Mom Who Spends 30 Years Working Abroad to Support Son Is Surprised by Him as Her Pilot on a Trip Home

Many immigrants have incredible stories of hard work, oftentimes involving a parent moving to a place with more opportunities to give their kids a better life. This is certainly true for a woman who left Ethiopia for Lebanon, where she worked as a maid for 30 years. Back home, her son long wished to become a pilot. This further inspired her to work hard and support his dream. As a powerful tribute, the devoted mom got a special surprise on her grand return home. As she boarded the plane, a flight attendant pushed back a curtain to reveal her son was actually the pilot of the plane.

The touching moment was caught on camera. In the clip, which has since gone viral, the mom boards the plane as a regular passenger, unaware of of the surprise to come. Once the team confirms it’s her, the big reveal is set in motion. The pilot greets his unsuspecting mom with a big flower bouquet under his arm, as well as a cake and a bottle of champagne.

The gifts are nothing compared to seeing her son, and the mom breaks down in tears of joy. They then embrace and kiss each other's faces repeatedly—almost to make sure it's not a dream. Amid all the commotion, the mom also makes sure to thank those who helped with the surprise, bowing her head to each one of them.

The sweet video is a testament to the undeniable love between a mother and her son, as well as the pride that they feel for one another. Being away and working hard to provide for your kids is a highly commendable endeavor, so it's scenes such as this that remind many of why it is done in the first place.

A viral video shows a pilot surprising his mom on her return trip home after working abroad as a maid for 30 years to support him.

