Mom Teaches Sons How To Share Household Responsibilities So Their Future Partners Can Be Equals

By Regina Sienra on September 11, 2023
Many people put in effort every day to make the world a more equal place. However, there are many ideas and values that further deepen the gender gap that are still deeply ingrained in our society. And while it may sound like it's an uphill battle, there are many people working hard to overcome these roles, one day at a time. Just look at Payal Desai, a 37-year-old mom who has made waves online. The reason? She has shared what she's teaching her sons to do so they don't put an extra burden on their future partners when they grow up, from house chores to emotional labor.

In her TikTok series titled “No Dusty Sons,” Desai addresses how boys and girls are sometimes raised differently, and how that translates to adult relationships. In one of her videos, we see her teaching her son to pick up after himself so someone else's kid “doesn't have to deal with a man who was catered to his whole life,” or showing him how to pick cards and gifts for extended family members so that remembering occasions and being thoughtful doesn't fall on his future spouse's shoulders.

Of course, these lessons wouldn't go down as easily without the comedic element of Desai's chilling stare at the end of the video. As if it wasn't funny enough, she recently recruited her mom to star in one of her videos about teaching the boys how to cook “so their partners won't spend their entire lives in the kitchen like she did.” While it's really amusing to see how Desai's intimidating gaze is in her genes, the message is unfortunately something that is highly relatable to many women around the world.

Many of Desai's lessons have future partners in mind, but a few of them also address more general behavior. For example, in one video, she explains to her son that facial hair on women is perfectly normal and he shouldn't bully anyone for it. Desai also addresses the emotional side, and encourages her children to write down their feelings to process them, instead of having an outburst.

“After becoming a mom of sons, I wanted to ensure they grew up with respect and empathy for themselves and girls. I also knew I wanted them to emulate what they see at home between my husband and I—an equitable partnership built on communication and collaboration,” Desai told BuzzFeed. Ultimately, her videos call for parents to guide their children into being self-sufficient and emotionally mature regardless of their gender. By overcoming unfair divides in our homes, we can truly began to dream of a fairer world for everyone.

Payal Desai: TikTok
h/t: [BuzzFeed]

