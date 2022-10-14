Hefty Tree Trunks Are Twisted and Knotted Into Surreal Sculptures

French artist Christophe Guinet, aka Monsieur Plant, creates fantastical sculptures that will make you do a double take. Inspired by nature, particularly trees, his latest series, Twist, features hefty pieces of wood contorted into five striking forms. Each one was installed in a natural setting, instilling a sense of wonder in the environment.

Though they appear to be made of real wood, Guinet actually creates these pieces from plaster. Once he forms the desired shape, he covers the sculpture with pine bark to mimic the appearance of a real tree trunk. “It was during my walks in the forest that I was inspired to create this project. By observing the way trees grow, we find unusual, unique, and humorous shapes,” Guinet explains to My Modern Met. “This is the reason why I wanted to work on the deformation by exaggerating the forms in order to challenge and question the person who observes my works.”

Twist includes sculptures that resemble knots, barbed wire, a heart, an infinity sign, and even lace. Guinet chose these symbols because they relate to emotions that can be found in nature. “The hyperrealistic works have been molded into distinct shapes to question the powers of nature and its ability to transform and adapt while testing the bounds of its limitations,” he explains.

You can purchase original art via Guinet's online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

French artist Christophe Guinet, aka Monsieur Plant, creates incredible sculptures that look like hefty pieces of wood.

Titled Twist, this series is actually made from plaster that has been covered with real pine bark.

These sculptures are intended to question nature's limitations and instill a sense of wonder.

Monsieur Plant: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Monsieur Plant/Christophe Guinet.

Related Articles:

Amazingly Detailed Illustrations Transformed Into Laser Cut Wood Designs

Posable Wooden Lamp “Man” Designed To Cure Loneliness While Lighting Up a Room

New Laser-Cut Wood Sculptures Embedded with Intricate Swirling Designs