30 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

New moms are used to marking milestones. From the first giggle to the first step, first-time moms are constantly celebrating their babies' achievements. If you know a new mom, make sure she doesn't forget another important inaugural event: her first Mother's Day.
In this selection of first Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll find a perfect pairing of practical and sentimental products. Some—like the “survival kit” and quirky coffee cups—assist new moms as they navigate through their sleep-deprived schedules. Others—like the thumbprint pendant and family portrait—make the holiday as personal as possible. And some—including the treasure boxes and time capsules—make it easier for moms to immortalize their babies' most memorable moments.
Motherhood can be all-encompassing, and so it's easy for the new mama in your life to forget how important it is take care of herself. That's why we've also included some thoughtful self-care items. These include monthly subscription boxes full of goodies as well as spa essentials for some much-needed rest and relaxation.
In addition to the new mom in your life, make sure you also celebrate your own! Make your mom's day with a homemade creation or other creative gifts for Mother's Day.
These thoughtful gifts are the perfect way to celebrate new moms on their first Mother's Day.
Thumbprint Pendant
Mommy Mug
Personalized Photo Collage
Plaster Footprint and Handprint Kit
Mindfulness Manual
Mom Belt Bag with Built-In Changing Pad
Comfortable Cotton Robe
Baby Keepsake Library
‘Do Not Disturb' Sign
Personalized Baby Photo Album
‘Mama Bear' Bracelet
Birth Month Flower Lounge Pants
First Mother's Day Matching Outfits
Therapeutic Heat Pillow
Baby Cookbook
Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak
Illustrated Family Portrait
Baby and Toddler To-Do Cards
Baby's Name Necklace
‘Letters to My Baby'
Mom & Me Coffee Mug
New Baby Crest
Baby's Birthstone Necklace
Keepsake Boxes
Personalized Mom Candle Spa Set
New Mom 5-Year Journal
Pampering Spa Gift Basket
Looking for a long-lasting gift? These subscription boxes give new moms a monthly treat.
Cater to Mom Subscription Box
Self-Care Subscription Box
Mega Mommy Subscription Box
