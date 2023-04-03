30 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

New moms are used to marking milestones. From the first giggle to the first step, first-time moms are constantly celebrating their babies' achievements. If you know a new mom, make sure she doesn't forget another important inaugural event: her first Mother's Day.

In this selection of first Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll find a perfect pairing of practical and sentimental products. Some—like the “survival kit” and quirky coffee cups—assist new moms as they navigate through their sleep-deprived schedules. Others—like the thumbprint pendant and family portrait—make the holiday as personal as possible. And some—including the treasure boxes and time capsules—make it easier for moms to immortalize their babies' most memorable moments.

Motherhood can be all-encompassing, and so it's easy for the new mama in your life to forget how important it is take care of herself. That's why we've also included some thoughtful self-care items. These include monthly subscription boxes full of goodies as well as spa essentials for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

In addition to the new mom in your life, make sure you also celebrate your own! Make your mom's day with a homemade creation or other creative gifts for Mother's Day.

These thoughtful gifts are the perfect way to celebrate new moms on their first Mother's Day.

Thumbprint Pendant

Mommy Mug

Personalized Photo Collage

Mindfulness Manual

Mom Belt Bag with Built-In Changing Pad

Comfortable Cotton Robe

Baby Keepsake Library

‘Do Not Disturb' Sign

Personalized Baby Photo Album

‘Mama Bear' Bracelet

Birth Month Flower Lounge Pants

First Mother's Day Matching Outfits

Therapeutic Heat Pillow

Baby Cookbook

Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak

Illustrated Family Portrait

Baby and Toddler To-Do Cards

Baby's Name Necklace

‘Letters to My Baby'

Mom & Me Coffee Mug

New Baby Crest

Baby's Birthstone Necklace

Keepsake Boxes

Personalized Mom Candle Spa Set

New Mom 5-Year Journal

Pampering Spa Gift Basket

Looking for a long-lasting gift? These subscription boxes give new moms a monthly treat.

Cater to Mom Subscription Box

Self-Care Subscription Box

Mega Mommy Subscription Box

This article has been edited and updated.

