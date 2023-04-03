Home / Gift Guide

30 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

By Kelly Richman-Abdou and Jessica Stewart on April 2, 2023
First Mother's Day Gifts

New moms are used to marking milestones. From the first giggle to the first step, first-time moms are constantly celebrating their babies' achievements. If you know a new mom, make sure she doesn't forget another important inaugural event: her first Mother's Day.

In this selection of first Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll find a perfect pairing of practical and sentimental products. Some—like the “survival kit” and quirky coffee cups—assist new moms as they navigate through their sleep-deprived schedules. Others—like the thumbprint pendant and family portrait—make the holiday as personal as possible. And some—including the treasure boxes and time capsules—make it easier for moms to immortalize their babies' most memorable moments.

Motherhood can be all-encompassing, and so it's easy for the new mama in your life to forget how important it is take care of herself. That's why we've also included some thoughtful self-care items. These include monthly subscription boxes full of goodies as well as spa essentials for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

In addition to the new mom in your life, make sure you also celebrate your own! Make your mom's day with a homemade creation or other creative gifts for Mother's Day.

These thoughtful gifts are the perfect way to celebrate new moms on their first  Mother's Day.

Table of Contents hide
1 Thumbprint Pendant
2 Mommy Mug
3 Personalized Photo Collage
4 Plaster Footprint and Handprint Kit
5 Mindfulness Manual
6 Mom Belt Bag with Built-In Changing Pad
7 Comfortable Cotton Robe
8 Baby Keepsake Library
9 ‘Do Not Disturb' Sign
10 Personalized Baby Photo Album
11 ‘Mama Bear' Bracelet
12 Birth Month Flower Lounge Pants
13 First Mother's Day Matching Outfits
14 Therapeutic Heat Pillow
15 Baby Cookbook
16 Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak
17 Illustrated Family Portrait
18 Baby and Toddler To-Do Cards
19 Baby's Name Necklace
20 ‘Letters to My Baby'
21 Mom & Me Coffee Mug
22 New Baby Crest
23 Baby's Birthstone Necklace
24 Keepsake Boxes
25 Personalized Mom Candle Spa Set
26 New Mom 5-Year Journal
27 Pampering Spa Gift Basket
28 Cater to Mom Subscription Box
29 Self-Care Subscription Box
30 Mega Mommy Subscription Box

Thumbprint Pendant

First Mother's Day Gift Ideas New Mom Mother's Day Gifts Best Gifts for New Moms New Mom Mother's Day Gifts

GracePersonalized | $56.36+

 

Mommy Mug 

Personalized New Mom Mug

Cuteling | $23.38+

 

Personalized Photo Collage

Photo Collage for Mother's Day

Minted | $29+

 

Plaster Footprint and Handprint Kit

Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

Bubzi CO | $22.95

 

Mindfulness Manual

 

Mom Belt Bag with Built-In Changing Pad

Mom Fanny Pack with Changing Pad

Kibou | $98

 

Comfortable Cotton Robe

Woman's Short Butterfly Robe

Reverie | $65

 

Baby Keepsake Library

 

‘Do Not Disturb' Sign

Do Not Disturb Baby Sign

Coastal Ember | $23.17

 

Personalized Baby Photo Album

Personalized Baby Photo Book

Kerri Lee | $60

 

‘Mama Bear' Bracelet

Mama Bear Cuff Bracelet

Annie Reh Jewelry | $45.14+

 

Birth Month Flower Lounge Pants

Birth Month Flower Lounge Pants

Juliet Meeks | $48

 

First Mother's Day Matching Outfits

Mommy and Me Matching Mother's Day Outfits

T Stars | $18.95+

 

Therapeutic Heat Pillow

 

Baby Cookbook

First Mother's Day Gift Ideas New Mom Mother's Day Gifts Best Gifts for New Moms New Mom Mother's Day Gifts

Leena Saini | $19.99

 

Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak

 

Illustrated Family Portrait

 

Baby and Toddler To-Do Cards

Baby and Toddler To Do Cards

Dave Oswell | $20

 

Baby's Name Necklace

First Mother's Day Gift Ideas New Mom Mother's Day Gifts Best Gifts for New Moms New Mom Mother's Day Gifts

GracePersonalized | $41.85+

 

‘Letters to My Baby'

First Mother's Day Gift Ideas New Mom Mother's Day Gifts Best Gifts for New Moms New Mom Mother's Day Gifts

Lea Redmond | $11.70

 

Mom & Me Coffee Mug

Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

Colleen Huth | $30

 

New Baby Crest

 

Baby's Birthstone Necklace

Gifts for New Moms

delezhen | $39.97+

 

Keepsake Boxes

Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

Kerri Lee | $125

 

Personalized Mom Candle Spa Set

New Mom Personalized Candle

Endless Aster | $35.62+

 

New Mom 5-Year Journal

New Mom Memory Book

Potter Gift | $11.65

 

Pampering Spa Gift Basket

New Mom Relaxation Basket

Beets and Apples | $31.99

 

Looking for a long-lasting gift? These subscription boxes give new moms a monthly treat.

Cater to Mom Subscription Box

Presents for New Moms

Cater to Mom | $37.39+ per month

 

Self-Care Subscription Box

Self Care Subscription Box

TheraBox | $35+ per month

 

Mega Mommy Subscription Box

Best Gifts for New Moms

Boxy Momma | $50+ per month

 

Need more options? Check out the My Modern Met Store‘s custom selection of gifts for mom.

 

Kelly Richman-Abdou

Kelly Richman-Abdou is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. An art historian living in Paris, Kelly was born and raised in San Francisco and holds a BA in Art History from the University of San Francisco and an MA in Art and Museum Studies from Georgetown University. When she’s not writing, you can find Kelly wandering around Paris, whether she’s leading a tour (as a guide, she has been interviewed by BBC World News America and France 24) or simply taking a stroll with her husband and two tiny daughters.
Read all posts from Kelly Richman-Abdou
