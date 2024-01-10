Home / Video

Mouse Is Caught on Video Tidying Up a Man’s Shed Every Night

By Regina Sienra on January 10, 2024
Mouse on gravel

Photo: kyslynskyy/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual mouse.)

Most people would wince at the idea of a mouse entering their house and rummaging through their stuff. But for one man in Wales, this kind of break-in took a unique turn. Wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook began noticing some strange occurrences in his shed. After leaving some objects out for the night on his desk, he would come the next day to find it all tidied up. A few weeks later, he found the culprit—a mouse.

“At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera,” Holbrook told the BBC. After spotting the tiny critter in action with the help of night vision footage, the man nicknamed the tiny creature as “Welsh Tidy Mouse.” Curious about the mouse's abilities, he has even added different things to the desk to see if the rodent can lift them.

“Ninety nine times out of 100 the mouse will tidy up throughout the night. It is incredible really that they put them all back in the box, I think it's possible that they enjoy it,” the man added. “I don't bother to tidy up now, I leave things out of the box and they put it back in its place by the morning.”

As if this story wasn't whimsical enough, it turns out this is not the first time a mouse has broken into a Welsh home to organize things. In 2019, a man Steve Mckears set up a camera after thinking he was “going mad” when small metal objects kept reappearing in a box containing bird feed. “So I can't believe here in Builth Wells we have had the same thing happen years later,” Holbrook admits. Could there be a little family of tidy mice in Wales?

After leaving some objects out for the night on his desk, a Welshman named Rodney Holbrook would come the next day to find it all tidied up. When he set up a camera, he found the culprit—a mouse.

h/t: [The Guardian]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
