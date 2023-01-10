Camera Catches Adorable Raccoon Trying to Catch Snow With His Hands

Every day, security cameras capture all kind of events, from curious animals to intimate celebrations that take place when we think no one is watching. Now, a security cam in Everett, Washington, got footage of a wholesome winter scene. On a night in mid-December, a critter entered Timothy Ellis‘ yard. As the snow fell, the puzzled raccoon tried a handful of times to catch the snowflakes sprinkling all around him. The adorably playful creature then looked for the falling flakes in the ground, before taking a tumble and running away.

Ellis, who had set the security camera on his deck, decided to share the 27-second clip online after noticing the sweet scene. An avid videographer, he shares footage showing what daily life looks like in Everett. “I'm not a professional ‘YouTuber,'” he writes, “but I do make quite a bit of video with my phone, my drone, my GoPro, my security cameras, and my dashcam.” However, none is as adorable as the one starring the wintry trash panda.

The video of the raccoon trying to catch snow has sparked endearing reactions among its viewers. “Love how animals can appreciate the little things in life,” one viewer commented. “Their tiny moments of joy. We humans should learn to do the same. Perhaps we would be happier as a species, if we did?”

May this raccoon never give up on his dream of one day catching a snowflake, and may we remember to be amazed by the little things just like this cute critter.

Timothy Ellis: YouTube

h/t: [Boing Boing]

