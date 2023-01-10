Home / Animals

Camera Catches Adorable Raccoon Trying to Catch Snow With His Hands

By Regina Sienra on January 10, 2023
Raccoon Is Caught on Camera Adorably Trying to Catch Snow With His Hands

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Every day, security cameras capture all kind of events, from curious animals to intimate celebrations that take place when we think no one is watching. Now, a security cam in Everett, Washington, got footage of a wholesome winter scene. On a night in mid-December, a critter entered Timothy Ellis‘ yard. As the snow fell, the puzzled raccoon tried a handful of times to catch the snowflakes sprinkling all around him. The adorably playful creature then looked for the falling flakes in the ground, before taking a tumble and running away.

Ellis, who had set the security camera on his deck, decided to share the 27-second clip online after noticing the sweet scene. An avid videographer, he shares footage showing what daily life looks like in Everett. “I'm not a professional ‘YouTuber,'” he writes, “but I do make quite a bit of video with my phone, my drone, my GoPro, my security cameras, and my dashcam.” However, none is as adorable as the one starring the wintry trash panda.

The video of the raccoon trying to catch snow has sparked endearing reactions among its viewers. “Love how animals can appreciate the little things in life,” one viewer commented. “Their tiny moments of joy. We humans should learn to do the same. Perhaps we would be happier as a species, if we did?”

May this raccoon never give up on his dream of one day catching a snowflake, and may we remember to be amazed by the little things just like this cute critter.

Timothy Ellis, from Everett, Washington, shared an adorable clip of a raccoon trying to catch snow in his backyard.

Raccoon Is Caught on Camera Adorably Trying to Catch Snow With His Hands

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Watch the wholesome video below.

Timothy Ellis: YouTube
h/t: [Boing Boing]

Related Articles:

Raccoon and Fawn Who Both Lost Their Moms Form a Sweet Friendship

These Raccoons Are Creating Abstract Masterpiece Paintings Using Their Tiny Paws

Friendly Pet Raccoon Gets Adorably Playful Haircut on Its Back

Orphaned Raccoon Thinks She’s a Dog After Being Rescued and Raised by Family with Dogs

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teacher Goes Viral For Joining a Dance-Off With Her Students
30 Creative Products To Celebrate Your Pet
Man With No Arms Flawlessly Installs Tiles on a Floor Using Only His Feet
Local Sportscaster Goes Viral for Cranky Winter Weather Report
Children in Christmas Pageant Break Into Funny Mock Combat Mid-Recital
National Geographic Shares 45-Minute Aerial Tour of Europe During Christmas

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bald Guy Shows Off Ingenious Wigs He Quickly and Easily Switches Between
Dogs Form Sweet Friendship With an Orphaned Magpie
22 Photos Honoring the Triumphs and Challenges That Face Wild Cats
Drone Captures Amazing Views of Crowds Celebrating World Cup Win in Argentina
Counselors Are Urged To Take the Death of Their Clients’ Pets More Seriously
Man Fakes His Entire Life for a Month With Convincing AI-Generated Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.