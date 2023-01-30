Home / Funny

Pet Fish Plays Nintendo Switch in Japan and Pays With Owner’s Credit Card

By Margherita Cole on January 30, 2023
YouTuber's Pet Fish Play Nintendo Switch and Use Credit Card

Photo: Mutekimaru

Anyone who's ever had their credit card stolen knows how stressful it can be. However, not many people can say that their card was used without their knowledge by their pet fish. And as unbelievable as that might sound, it's what happened to a YouTube gamer named Mutekimaru. After a livestream event, the Japanese YouTuber discovered that his tetra fish logged into the Nintendo store and added 500 yen (about $4) to his account, exposing his credit card details to thousands of viewers in the process.

Mutekimaru previously installed motion-detecting software in his fish tanks, which allowed the fish to control the Nintendo Switch while they swam over a series of labeled squares. He would often livestream these events to the amusement of his followers. In one of these occurrences, however, the game crashed and Mutekimaru left the console for several hours. During this time, the game and livestream apparently rebooted and the fish continued using the Nintendo Switch.

While they were left unsupervised, the tetra fish didn't limit their game playing to Pokémon and apparently logged into the Nintendo store twice. Not only that, but they were also somehow able to “check” the legal terms and conditions and set up a PayPal account—all through the motion-detecting software. Ultimately, their tomfoolery resulted in a 500 yen ($4) loss to Mutekimaru as well as having his credit card details revealed in the process. Even so, the incident was great entertainment for those following along, resulting in the event going viral on Twitter.

YouTuber Mutekimaru has pet fish who play the Nintendo Switch through a specially designed tank outfitted with motion detecting software.

But, unbeknownst to him, they wound up livestreaming their gameplay one day and paying for it with his credit card.

YouTuber's Pet Fish Play Nintendo Switch and Use Credit Card

Photo: Mutekimaru

You can watch the entire ordeal of the fish playing the Nintendo Switch in this video:

Mutekimaru: TwitterYouTube

Related Articles:

Japanese Woman Mesmerizes Audiences by Snowboarding While Wearing a Kimono for “Coming of Age Day”

This Rainbow Fish Is Born Female and Becomes Male As It Ages

Nintendo Debuts New Way to Play Video Games with Cardboard Accessories

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Kylie Jenner’s Reaction to Model Wearing Same “Lion Head Dress” During Fashion Show
Redditor Shares Epic “Shirtception” Gift of Him Wearing a Shirt of Himself a Year Ago for 8 Years
This Husband Calling Contest Is Real and It’s as Hilarious as You Would Think
75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
Pug Puppy Becomes Best Friends With a Statue That Looks Like Her
Mom Finds Daughter on Roblox to Tell Her to Take the Lasagna Out of the Freezer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Teacher Goes Viral For Joining a Dance-Off With Her Students
Local Sportscaster Goes Viral for Cranky Winter Weather Report
Children in Christmas Pageant Break Into Funny Mock Combat Mid-Recital
Bald Guy Shows Off Ingenious Wigs He Quickly and Easily Switches Between
Funny Father Poses in Creative Family Photoshoots With His Two Young Daughters
Politician Puts Pouting Son on Christmas Card

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.