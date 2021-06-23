Painter Elyse Dodge on Her Colorful Low Poly Landscapes [Podcast]

This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with painter Elyse Dodge about how she developed her unique style and much more! Dodge describes her work as the “intersection between art and design.” You can find the result of this beautiful hybrid in her colorful landscapes with abstracted low poly mountains.

We love that Dodge’s art style includes both digital and traditional techniques. You can find her beautiful landscape paintings on murals, in private collections, and in many shapes and sizes. Dodge tells us about her lengthy creative process, from using digital tools to breaking down landscapes into colorful polygons, using projections to get it on a canvas, and the therapeutic process of painting.

We also get an insightful behind-the-scenes look at what it is like being a full-time artist and a full-time mom. This episode is a great listen for people trying to develop their own styles or those who can appreciate all art forms.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review!

Listen to our chat with painter Elyse Dodge on her abstract landscapes.

