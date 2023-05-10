Home / Drawing / Illustration

See Why People Are Loving This Online Class That Will Teach You How to Draw Architecture

By Sara Barnes on May 10, 2023
Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

When it comes to buying things on the internet, reviews are a big help. After all, how many times do you look at them before purchasing something online? For a best-selling class on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, the proof is in the reviews. Artist Demi Lang teaches a class called Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. In it, she takes you step by step through her process of sketching architecture. The resulting final project will have you creating your own three-building scene with many fine details like ornate windows and columns.

Since My Modern Met Academy launched in 2022, Lang’s class has been one of our best-sellers and has amassed many five-star reviews. “Demi Lang’s course is very informative,” one reviewer writes, “but she teaches in a gentle way that doesn’t feel overwhelming. She explains in detail, the supplies and techniques she uses, to create the style for which she is known. For anyone who is interested in architectural drawings I highly recommend her class. It offers a great amount of instruction for a small price.”

Students love Lang's passion for her craft and they respond to her supportive and encouraging teaching style. We think you will, too.

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil only on My Modern Met Academy.

Watch the trailer for Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil:

