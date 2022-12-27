National Geographic Shares 45-Minute Aerial Tour of Europe During Christmas

While Christmas is an enchanting season around the globe, there is something truly magical about the way Europe does it. From their charming Christmas markets to the unique delicacies they feast on, the holidays are a great time to visit Europe. If you can't get there but want to experience it, National Geographic has released a 45-minute special titled Europe From Above: Christmas, which features festive aerial views from across the continent.

The program takes an advent calendar approach to its tour, offering little treats in the form of holiday scenes, from the frozen landscapes of Norway to France's caroling tradition. It even takes viewers to Santa's village in Finnish Lapland, where half a million letters are sorted year-round. The cameras fly from Poland to Greece to see how European metropolises light up for the month of December, before jumping into each country's traditions leading up to December 25.

With its fair share of footage of snow-covered villages, castles, and cathedrals, virtually every place in Europe looks like it belongs in a storybook during the Christmas season. The feeling is furthered by Estonia's folk dances, England's lit up trains, Serbian bonfires, Finnish deer, and Norwegian ice skating. It's as if, despite the different celebrations each country may have, the holiday imagery comes alive as a whole, reminding us of the uniting power of the holiday season to bring the world together as one.

