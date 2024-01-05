Home / Store

This Portable Painting Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Art On the Go

By Margherita Cole on January 5, 2024

Inspiration can strike at any moment. With that in mind, Viviva Colors has designed a line of portable painting supplies—like their Original Colorsheets—that help artists work anywhere. One of their newest additions is an all-inclusive kit that has everything you need to make a masterpiece on the go.

Available in A5 and the smaller A6 size, these sets come with painting essentials that every artist should own. This includes one Viviva Original Colorsheets with 16 colors, one premium ivory sketchpad with 48 pages, one round tip water brush, and one black pen. All of the accessories are neatly tucked away in their designated compartments in the vegan leather case so that you don't have to worry about supplies rolling around in your bag.

The only difference between these two travel kits is the size. So while the A5 set comes with an ivory sketchpad measuring a generous 8.25 x 5.75 inches—an ideal size for composing illustrations without feeling limited by a small scale—the A6 set is just 4 x 6 inches, and slightly easier to tote around. Whichever kit you choose, the quality of the vibrant watercolors, premium paper, and hardwearing case is sure to impress you through numerous creative excursions.

You can take a look at these kits below, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Viviva Colors makes portable art supplies so you can make masterpieces anywhere.

 

A5 Travel Paint Kit

 

A6 Travel Paint Kit

 

Shop all Viviva Colors' products in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
