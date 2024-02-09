Home / Store

Add Creative Gifts to Your Romantic Plans for the Love of Your Life

By Pinar Noorata on February 9, 2024

Romantic Gifts at My Modern Met Store

Every day is a perfect day to add a little more romance to your life. Even though Valentine's Day is right around the corner, don't let it be the only day you show your affection for the one you love. Keep the romance in the air all year long. Luckily, My Modern Met Store has a variety of creative gifts available every day of the year.

Sometimes all it takes is a little ​candle​ lighting to set the mood and create an amorous ambience. Instead of the basic tea light, why not add a little creativity to illuminate your beloved? Flatyz has a series of artistic candles that feature masterpieces including Van Gogh's Starry Night. As an added bonus, these two-wick candles are smoke-free and feature non-drip wax that evaporates as it burns.

And instead of the tired old bouquet of roses, why not opt for something a little more modern and eye-catching? Flyte's Lyfe Levitating Planter might be exactly what you need to heighten the mood and keep things interesting. Even little tokens of affection can spark passion. Perhaps your partner loves cats. Why not surprise them with a fun ​cat stacking game​ you can play together? If your love language is quality time, there are a number of fun and creative activities you can partake in together including everything from a Make Your Own Music Box Kit to a deck of playing cards featuring the faces of art history's most iconic figures. You also can't go wrong with ​jewelry​. Whether your significant other is into astronomy, art, or animals, there's an accessory suited for them.

Scroll down to get some romantic gift ideas and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Set a Romantic Mood

 

Almond Blossoms Candle

Van Gogh Almond Blossoms Candle by Flatyz

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Irises Candle

Van Gogh Irises Candle by Flatyz

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Café Terrace at Night Candle

Café Terrace at Night Candle by Flatyz

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Water Lilies Candle

Water Lillies Candle by Flatyz

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Starry Night Candle

Starry Night Candle by Flatyz

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Flyte | $299

 

Jewelry and Other Accessories for Your Loved One

 

Nebula Rainbow Pendant Necklace

 

Drops in Cosmic Ocean Necklace

 

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

Exotic Bird Wings scarf

Shovava | $62

 

The Kiss Reversible Face Mask

 

Flower Pattern Gold Weekender Bag

Flower pattern gold weekender bag

LOQI | $44.95

 

Peace & Love Earrings

 

Keith Hairball Enamel Pin

Keith Hairball pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Pop Open a Bottle and Pour Some Drinks

 

Bartender Glasses (Set of 4)

 

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Vino corkscrew bat

OTOTO | $29.95

 

Fun for Both of You Together

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Cat stacking game

Comma | $39.95

 

Small Wooden Dog Stack Game

Dog stacking game

Comma | $20

 

Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Frida Kahlo jigsaw puzzle

EeBoo | $21.99

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

 

Art Genius  Playing Cards

 

