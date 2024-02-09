Add Creative Gifts to Your Romantic Plans for the Love of Your Life

Every day is a perfect day to add a little more romance to your life. Even though Valentine's Day is right around the corner, don't let it be the only day you show your affection for the one you love. Keep the romance in the air all year long. Luckily, My Modern Met Store has a variety of creative gifts available every day of the year.
Sometimes all it takes is a little candle lighting to set the mood and create an amorous ambience. Instead of the basic tea light, why not add a little creativity to illuminate your beloved? Flatyz has a series of artistic candles that feature masterpieces including Van Gogh's Starry Night. As an added bonus, these two-wick candles are smoke-free and feature non-drip wax that evaporates as it burns.
And instead of the tired old bouquet of roses, why not opt for something a little more modern and eye-catching? Flyte's Lyfe Levitating Planter might be exactly what you need to heighten the mood and keep things interesting. Even little tokens of affection can spark passion. Perhaps your partner loves cats. Why not surprise them with a fun cat stacking game you can play together? If your love language is quality time, there are a number of fun and creative activities you can partake in together including everything from a Make Your Own Music Box Kit to a deck of playing cards featuring the faces of art history's most iconic figures. You also can't go wrong with jewelry. Whether your significant other is into astronomy, art, or animals, there's an accessory suited for them.
Scroll down to get some romantic gift ideas and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.
Set a Romantic Mood
Almond Blossoms Candle
Irises Candle
Café Terrace at Night Candle
Water Lilies Candle
Starry Night Candle
Lyfe Levitating Planter
Jewelry and Other Accessories for Your Loved One
Nebula Rainbow Pendant Necklace
Drops in Cosmic Ocean Necklace
Exotic Wings Bird Scarf
The Kiss Reversible Face Mask
Flower Pattern Gold Weekender Bag
Peace & Love Earrings
Keith Hairball Enamel Pin
Pop Open a Bottle and Pour Some Drinks
Bartender Glasses (Set of 4)
Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener
Fun for Both of You Together
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
Small Wooden Dog Stack Game
Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle
Make Your Own Music Box Kit
Art Genius Playing Cards
