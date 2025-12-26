Home / Store

New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By My Modern Met Team on December 26, 2025

New Year's Sale at My Modern Met Store

The new year is always an exciting time. There’s a sense of optimism that the next 365 days will be better than the last. To celebrate the proverbial turning of a page, we’re having a New Year's sale at My Modern Met Store. From December 26 to January 2, 11:59 p.m. PST, use the code HELLO2026 to save 15% on your entire order on everything in our shop—even the sale items.

Have you made a New Years resolution? If you’re searching for one to adopt, try picking up some of our products as a springboard for an intention. One of our favorite resolutions is a commitment to exercising your own creativity. This one is where My Modern Met Store shines; you could try watercolor with our best-selling Viviva Colorsheets or coloring with the nifty Metallic Dual-Ended Colored Pencils by Snifty. But if you’re feeling crafty, give embroidery a try with all-inclusive sets such as Kiriki Press’s Hedgehog Embroidery Kit. When you’re done, you’ll have a small plush hedgehog doll to show for it.

Although the beginning of the year is exciting, keeping that momentum throughout the 12 months can be a challenge. Get motivation year-round when you hang the Manifesto Poster by Holstee. It's a collection of inspirational phrases in the form of an elegant typography-focused design and reminds you to “Do what you love, and do it often.”

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. Make sure you pick out some goodies before the sale ends on January 2. When you’re ready to check out, use HELLO2026 to save 15% on your entire order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

My Modern Met Store is celebrating the new year with a sale. Use the code HELLO2026 to save 15% on your entire order—from December 26 to January 2, 11:59 p.m. PST.

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Geode Puzzle

Nervous System | $95

 

Manifesto Poster

Manifesto Poster

Holstee | $28+

 

Double Metallic Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Double Colored Pencils Metallic

Snifty | $12

 

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

Gifts for Plant Lovers

OTOTO | $15.95

 

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Multicolored Wooden Cubebot by David Weeks

David Weeks | $28

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

OTOTO | $19.95

 

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Hachette | $16.99

 

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Viviva Colorsheets

Viviva Colorsheets | $19.95+

 

Hedgehog Doll Embroidery Kit

Hedgehog Embroidery Kit

Kiriki Press | $22

 

Pasta Monster Serving Spoon

Gifts Under $25

OTOTO | $17.95

 

Animal Multi Tool

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Kikkerland | $24.50

 

642 Things to Draw

642 Things to Draw Book

Chronicle Books | $16.95

 

This article has been edited and updated. Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

