Take the Guesswork Out of Holiday Gifts With a Digital Gift Card Creative People Will Love

By Sara Barnes on December 12, 2025

My Modern Met Store Gift Card

As the holidays quickly approach, the time for buying and shipping gifts is rapidly drawing to a close. If you order too late, there’s no guarantee that your package will get to your friend or loved one on time. So why take the chance when you can give them a digital gift card? My Modern Met Store has gift cards in a variety of denominations, and best of all, they are delivered to you instantly—no waiting and hoping that a box will arrive at someone’s doorstep. The gift card is already in their inbox!

A gift card also allows the recipient to select the perfect present and is redeemable for anything in My Modern Met Store. This includes some of the newest items to hit our shelves, such as Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces, which is a fun activity book that allows you to recreate 12 works of art by simply peeling and sticking. Each card stock page features perforated edges, allowing you to easily remove your handiwork and frame it.

If they’re looking for something that has been a long-time favorite among My Modern Met Store shoppers, they can check out the enamel pins by Niaski. Combining cats and artists, these punny pins are an easily collectible way to share a love of painters, sculptors, and designers, and funny felines. With so much flair to choose from, you can’t help but buy more than one (or two, or three).

Grab a gift card at My Modern Met Store in amounts ranging from $10 to $200.

Don’t stress about your holiday gifts reaching your recipient’s doorstep in time. Buy them a My Modern Met Store gift card and have it delivered straight to their inbox! Here’s some of what can be bought with a digital gift card:

 

Vincent van Toe Socks

Van Gogh socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Cubebot Multi

David Weeks | $9+

 

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Labor Day Sale

Hachette | $16.99

 

René Mogritte Enamel Pin

Niaski Magritte Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Best Gifts for Grandpa

Nervous System | $65

 

Magic Mushroom XL

Magic Mushroom Kitchen Funnel

OTOTO | $19.95

 

Double Metallic Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Double Colored Pencils Metallic

Snifty | $12

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Today is Art Day | $29.99

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

