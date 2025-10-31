Ingenious Art Supplies Make Painting and Drawing Twice as Nice

Can’t decide if you want to draw or paint? To use a dark shade or a lighter one? With Snifty, you don’t have to choose. The brand prides itself on fun and function, and it has a line of art supplies that offers the best of both worlds. It features double-tipped colored pencils and a pencil-brush combo that will make clever additions to your supply stash.

With the Double Metallic and Double Rainbow Dual-Ended Colored Pencils, there are two hues in each rod. That means a pack of 15 pencils is actually 30 colors to give you more complementing choices in a compact set. The mint green in the Double Rainbow pack, for instance, is paired with a darker green. It’s great for when you’re drawing and want to convey both highlights and shadows—you won’t need to switch pencils to do so. The same goes for the Double Metallic pack, but with a bonus. The hues’ sheen means that these colors easily show up on black sketchbook pages.

The Pastel Colorbrush set is perfect for painters who also want to draw. One end is a watercolor pencil, and the other end is a paintbrush. You can sketch with the pencil’s rainbow set of pastel hues, and if you’re happy with it, leave it. But if you want to transform your sketch into a painting, you’ll just flip to the other end and dip the brush in water. Run the bristles over the pencil and watch in wonder as it transforms into a watercolor painting.

The Pastel Colorbrush and the Double Metallic and Double Rainbow Dual-Ended Colored Pencils are all available in My Modern Met Store.

