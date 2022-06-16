Home / Animals

New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 16, 2022
New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits

Photo: PHOTOJAGODKA/Depositphotos

Puppy mills are known to be mass breeding grounds for dogs where the health of the animals are overlooked for human profit. Bunnies and kittens can also be bred in inhumane conditions similar to puppy mills. Many of these animals make their way to pet stores where unsuspecting consumers may not be aware of the cruel practices and hidden health risks of their new pet. The New York State Legislature is combatting this harmful practice with a new bill, nicknamed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill, that will prohibit pet stores in the state from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.

The bill is awaiting the governor's signature after being passed by both houses of the legislature. If signed, the law will prevent third party sellers, such as pet stores, from selling cats, dogs, and rabbits. The animals are often imported into the state from puppy mills by middlemen, and they’re often passed off as being from reputable breeders. New York State has one of the highest concentrations of pet stores that sell puppies, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The new bill is applauded by the ASPCA, the Humane Society of the United States, and the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The American Kennel Club is, however, opposed, saying the bill prevents barriers to breeders and consumers.

If your heart is set on a purebred, fear not. Independent breeders can still sell pets directly to consumers. The new bill is intended to target puppy mills out of state, rather than responsible breeders. For those that believe animals deserve better than puppy mills and pet stores, this new bill is a step in the right direction. Similar laws have been passed in California, Maryland, Maine, Illinois, and Washington, as well as countless cities and towns.

If you are looking for your next furry friend, the new bill will still allow pet stores to host adoption events of lovable critters waiting for forever families. Adopting rather than shopping is a great way to save a life while making an incredible friend. Millions of animals are sitting in shelters waiting for love. If you choose to go with a breeder, be sure to vet them following these guidelines for choosing a humane breeder.

The New York State Legislature is combatting the harmful practice of puppy mills with a new bill, nicknamed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill, that will prohibit pet stores in the state from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.

Adopt Don't Shop

Photo: ADOGSLIFEPHOTO/Depositphotos

h/t: [Huffington Post]

Related Articles:

22-Year-Old Fox Terrier Named Pebbles Is Officially the Oldest Living Dog

A Very Patient Robert Irwin Tries to Help an Aggressive Bird Overcome Her Anger Management Issues

Research Suggests That Cats Can Learn Each Other’s Names by Listening to Us

Neighborhood Cat and Museum Security Guard Have an Adorable Years-Long Rivalry

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Biologist Uses UV Light to Expose the Hidden World of the Amazon Rainforest [Interview]
Adorable Sheep Hops Across a Field for a Tasty Cookie
Ukrainian Mom Tells Son With Down Syndrome They’re Fleeing To Meet John Cena, and It Really Happens
White Lion With Bangs at Guangzhou Zoo May Have Accidentally Given Himself This Haircut
Woman Captures Hilarious Moment a Turtle Climbs Log and Causes Other Turtles To Fall
New York State Passes “Right to Repair” Law for Your Electronics

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
Woolly Mammoth Tusk Is Unexpectedly Found Sticking Out of an Alaskan River Bank
Photographer Captures Striking Studio Portraits To Show a Dignified Side of Wild Animals
No One Would Sign This Sixth Grader’s Yearbook, Until Some Older Kids Stepped In
Life-Changing Gift From Kind Customer Moves Starbucks Barista to Tears
Family’s Pet Tortoise Missing for 30 Years Is Found Alive and Well in the Attic

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]