New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits

Puppy mills are known to be mass breeding grounds for dogs where the health of the animals are overlooked for human profit. Bunnies and kittens can also be bred in inhumane conditions similar to puppy mills. Many of these animals make their way to pet stores where unsuspecting consumers may not be aware of the cruel practices and hidden health risks of their new pet. The New York State Legislature is combatting this harmful practice with a new bill, nicknamed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill, that will prohibit pet stores in the state from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits.

The bill is awaiting the governor's signature after being passed by both houses of the legislature. If signed, the law will prevent third party sellers, such as pet stores, from selling cats, dogs, and rabbits. The animals are often imported into the state from puppy mills by middlemen, and they’re often passed off as being from reputable breeders. New York State has one of the highest concentrations of pet stores that sell puppies, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The new bill is applauded by the ASPCA, the Humane Society of the United States, and the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The American Kennel Club is, however, opposed, saying the bill prevents barriers to breeders and consumers.

If your heart is set on a purebred, fear not. Independent breeders can still sell pets directly to consumers. The new bill is intended to target puppy mills out of state, rather than responsible breeders. For those that believe animals deserve better than puppy mills and pet stores, this new bill is a step in the right direction. Similar laws have been passed in California, Maryland, Maine, Illinois, and Washington, as well as countless cities and towns.

If you are looking for your next furry friend, the new bill will still allow pet stores to host adoption events of lovable critters waiting for forever families. Adopting rather than shopping is a great way to save a life while making an incredible friend. Millions of animals are sitting in shelters waiting for love. If you choose to go with a breeder, be sure to vet them following these guidelines for choosing a humane breeder.

h/t: [Huffington Post]

