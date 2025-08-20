Korean Singer Park Dahye Performs Spellbinding Cover of ‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sony Pictures Animation (@sonyanimation)

The movie KPop Demon Hunters has broken records on Netflix. It is the streamer’s most-watched animated film of all time and is the second most-viewed Netflix movie ever just behind Red Notice. Its infectious soundtrack is also a smash, with the song “Golden” by HUNTR/X, the fictional stars of the film, having reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This hit has also inspired a myriad of covers, with one of the best coming from singer Park Dahye, who dazzled the world by singing the song at a talent show.

“Golden,” which plays at a pivotal point in the film, talks about finding strength in friendship and embracing one’s true self. The original version is performed by K-Pop singer-songwriter EJAE, who voices Rumi’s singing voice; American R&B singer Audrey Nuna, who is Mira’s singing voice; and Korean-American singer REI AMI, who voices Zoey’s singing voice. “It was so high that I was sweating so much while singing it,” Dahye wrote on YouTube. “You should try it too! It’s really high!!”

Notably, Dahye channeled all of the characters’ voices, nailing every single one of the track’s challenging notes. The singer’s impassioned performance has resulted in a performance as moving as the original, as Dahye conveys the feelings of overcoming one’s fears and being ready to shine with her expressions and voice. Whether it’s an impromptu live performance or a polished studio version, the power of Dahye’s voice has allured millions of fans around the world—with many requesting her cover be added to streaming platforms.

Inspired by the success of her cover, Dahye also teamed up with musician Zamgolbers for a duet version. The result is yet another inspiring display of Dahye’s singing capabilities and the universal appeal of “Golden.” On YouTube alone, all her performances together have raked in about 20 million views—an impressive number when compared to the 210.5 million views the movie has had in eight weeks since its release.

To hear more from this extraordinary singer, check out her YouTube channel, where she has posted plenty of covers of many K-Pop hits. She also busks around Seoul, offering updates on her performances on social media. To stay up to date with her, follow Park Dahye on Instagram and TikTok.

