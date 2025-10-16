Life under the microscope is once again being celebrated as part of the 15th annual Nikon Small World in Motion competition. This contest, which recognizes excellence in video taken under a microscope, is a fascinating chance to peer into a world most of us never see. Artists and scientists from 34 countries submitted their best work, which was then evaluated by a panel of expert judges.

Retired engineer Jay McClellan won first prize for his fascinating video of a thyme leaf speedwell during self-pollination. This incredible documentation of nature’s resilience gives the public a chance to see a hidden secret this species has adopted in order to survive. The winning video, which shows the blossom opening and stamens stretching out to complete self-pollination, is the culmination of McClellan’s passion for microscopy and photography.

“This isn’t some exotic plant you’d need to travel the world to find. It’s a common ‘weed’ that might be growing right under your feet,” says McClellan. “I love the idea that anyone could discover beauty like this if they just looked closely.”

McClellan’s is just one of many fascinating videos submitted to the competition. From algae swimming in a water drop to a newborn sea urchin taking one of its first walks along the seabed, the visuals demonstrate just how extraordinary the microscopic world truly is.

Scroll down to see more of the winning videos.

Here are the are the incredible winners of the 2025 Nikon Small World in Motion contest.

The honorable mentions are also notable for their beautiful look at the invisible world.

Nikon Small World: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Small World.

Related Articles :

Scientists Reveal the Artistic World Found Under a Microscope

Psychedelic Image of Optic Nerve Wins Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest Create Art Using a Microscope

Nikon Small World Contest Celebrates 50 Years of Photographic Excellence Under the Microscope