France Is Now Circulating €2 Coins Celebrating the Restored Notre-Dame

The Monnaie de Paris (Paris Mint) holds the distinction of being the oldest minting institution in France, as well as one of the oldest existing institutions in the world, dating back to 864 CE. Recently, it has begun producing special two-euro commemorative coins with the iconic Gothic facade of the Notre-Dame de Paris.

The coins are a tribute to the famous cathedral’s reopening in 2024, following the 2019 fire that burned the timber frame to almost complete decimation. Believed to have been started by a cigarette or an electrical short circuit, the fire blazed through the old wooden roof. Luckily, firefighters were able to save the main structure, facade, and towers. However, there was still extensive smoke, fire, and water damage. The devastating event was immediately met with an outpouring of support and monetary donations. Shortly thereafter, artists, architects, and engineers had a convergence of craftsmanship to achieve the incredible restoration of Notre Dame. Finally, after five years of meticulous work, Notre-Dame officially reopened in December 2024.

Almost a full year later, the coins were put into circulation by the Banque de France. The design of the coin commemorates the iconic building, detailing the west facade of Notre-Dame with its twin towers and rose window. Inscribed are “Notre-Dame de Paris,” the year 2025, and “RF” for République Française.

France will put out 20 million of these €2 coins with the intent of generating French patriotism and encouraging the collection of physical money. Additionally, collector editions are available for purchase in Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) qualities.

