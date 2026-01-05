Home / Design

France Is Now Circulating €2 Coins Celebrating the Restored Notre-Dame

By Ava Linker on January 5, 2026

The Monnaie de Paris (Paris Mint) holds the distinction of being the oldest minting institution in France, as well as one of the oldest existing institutions in the world, dating back to 864 CE. Recently, it has begun producing special two-euro commemorative coins with the iconic Gothic facade of the Notre-Dame de Paris.

The coins are a tribute to the famous cathedral’s reopening in 2024, following the 2019 fire that burned the timber frame to almost complete decimation. Believed to have been started by a cigarette or an electrical short circuit, the fire blazed through the old wooden roof. Luckily, firefighters were able to save the main structure, facade, and towers. However, there was still extensive smoke, fire, and water damage. The devastating event was immediately met with an outpouring of support and monetary donations.  Shortly thereafter, artists, architects, and engineers had a convergence of craftsmanship to achieve the incredible restoration of Notre Dame. Finally, after five years of meticulous work, Notre-Dame officially reopened in December 2024.

Almost a full year later, the coins were put into circulation by the Banque de France. The design of the coin commemorates the iconic building, detailing the west facade of Notre-Dame with its twin towers and rose window. Inscribed are “Notre-Dame de Paris,” the year 2025, and “RF” for République Française.

France will put out 20 million of these €2 coins with the intent of generating French patriotism and encouraging the collection of physical money. Additionally, collector editions are available for purchase in Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) qualities.

Twenty million special commemorative €2 coins are being released for the Notre-Dame de Paris restoration and reopening.

notre dame facade

West facade of Notre-Dame, Paris, France (2014) (Photo: Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.)

After the 2019 fire that almost destroyed the cathedral, it took five years of painstaking work and millions of donations to restore it.

notre dame on fire

Photo: Milliped via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0.)

The coins are meant to celebrate French craftsmanship and are available in collector quality.

notre dame facade at night

A night sight of the west facade of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral on the Île de la Cité island in Paris, France. (Photo: Sanchezn via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.)

Sources: The Monnaie de Paris; Notre-Dame’s iconic towers reopen six years after fire

Related Articles:

Greece’s Euro Uses the Same Design Found on Ancient Coins 2,500 Years Ago

British Royal Mint Pays Tribute to George Michael With a Series of Collectible Coins

New Zealand Unveils ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stamps and Coins

Trailblazing Actress Anna May Wong Becomes the First Asian American to Appear on U.S. Currency

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ethereal Lighting Marries Landscape Painting With Sculpture To Evoke Serenity in Any Room
Time Warp Festival Redefines Stage Design With Its Otherworldly Dance Floors
Pantone Reveals Its Color of the Year—And It’s Not What People Expected
Legendary Orient Express Train Is Being Reborn, and Here’s a Peek Into This Art Deco Dream
Design Miami Will Return This December for Its 20th Anniversary
Electricity Pylons Reimagined as Massive Animals Supporting Power Lines in Austria

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

U.S. Mint Honors the Legacy of Steve Jobs as an “Innovator” With Special $1 Coin
MoMA’s Flagship Design Store Is Now Open After Undergoing a Stunning Transformation
Dom Pérignon Taps Takashi Murakami for Vibrant Champagne Collection
Louis Vuitton Store Designed To Look Like a Giant Boat in Shanghai
Designers Transform Discarded Tokyo Train Parts Into a Stylish Table Lamp
Giant Inflatable Labubu, KAWS x Elmo, and More Will Float in World’s First & Largest “Water Parade”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.