Sharpen Your Drawing Skills in October With a Bundle of Online Illustration Classes

We're now into October, which for some people means ordering a pumpkin spice latte or picking the perfect Halloween costume. But for creatives, it can only mean one thing—a month of daily drawing challenges. This annual event invites people worldwide to pick up a pen or pencil and start drawing during the month of October. To celebrate the event, and encourage even more people to draw, our online e-learning platform My Modern Academy is getting in on the fun.

For the entire month of October, we'll be offering a special October Drawing Challenge bundle. The bundle includes some of our favorite illustration courses packaged together at a special price. For just $95, you'll be enrolled in three online drawing classes that you can watch and learn from at your leisure.

Much like the various October drawing challenges have different drawing prompts for different days, My Modern Met Academy's illustration bundle is full of variety. In this way, you'll be able to hone diverse skills and take your drawing to a new level. Included in the deal is our popular architectural illustration course taught by artist Demi Lange. Over the course of nearly 3.5 hours, you'll learn how to use ink and colored pencil to create a stunning architectural illustration.

Next, you'll learn how to apply colored inks to your drawings in an engaging course by illustrator Anna Sokolova. She'll take you step-by-step through the process of creating your own animal portrait using this magical medium. Then, you'll round out your illustration skills with an introduction to hand lettering by expert Danison Fronda. He'll help you perfect your alphabet and see how drawing letters is a deeply creative art form.

By purchasing the October Drawing Challenge bundle for $95, you're getting a savings of over 20% if you were to purchase them individually. So, whether you already love drawing or are just dipping your toe into it, make sure you take advantage of this special offer. Once you purchase the courses, they'll live on your student dashboard indefinitely, so you can watch them at your own pace as often as you'd like.

Get a sneak peek of each class below and then sign up. Our October Drawing Challenge bundle will only be available for the month of October, so don't delay.

For creatives, October means a month of daily drawing challenges, and My Modern Met Academy is getting in on the fun. Our October Drawing Challenge bundle of illustration courses is available at a special price all month.

By purchasing the bundle, you'll be saving $20 off three drawing courses.

In one class, artist Demi Lange will show you how to create an architectural illustration using pen and colored pencil.

Beginners and advanced artists will both appreciate this in-depth class, which includes lessons on using highlights and shadows.

Watch the introduction to her class here.

Another course is Danison Fronda's introduction to hand lettering.

In this class, he'll break down how anyone can transform the alphabet into a work of art.

Get a preview of this hand lettering class here.

Lastly, illustrator Anna Sokolova shares her tips and techniques for how to use colored inks in your drawing.

At the end of her class, you'll see how you can use these inks to create a stunning animal portrait.

Watch the introduction to Anna's class here.

