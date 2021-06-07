Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion

Most would agree that the incredible talent of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is undeniable. Just over the weekend, the extraordinary gymnast wowed audiences (and the judges) yet again with another stunning floor routine at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Her performance earned her the top score in that event and ultimately helped her claim a record-breaking victory with her seventh U.S. Championship title—the most by any American woman.

Twitter user Timothy Burke had the bright idea to make a video displaying a portion of Biles’ championship routine in extreme slow motion. And as incredibly enthralling as it is to watch the speed, agility, grace, and power with which Biles performs her jaw-dropping moves at normal speed, seeing it in slow motion is simply mesmerizing. Being able to witness the sheer control she exercises over every tiny movement of her body brings about a new appreciation for her talent.

With this win, the decorated gymnast is well on her way to competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. And with the international event just several weeks away, there’s no doubt that the best is yet to come for Biles. Scroll down to see her incredible U.S. Championship routine and Burke’s slow-motion homage to her talent.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wowed the judges at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships last weekend. Watch her incredible routine!

Someone even made a slow motion version of it, and it is mesmerizing!

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

Simone Biles: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Watch Gymnast Simone Biles’ Epic Triple-Double Move in Mesmerizing Slow Motion

UCLA Gymnast’s Incredible “Dance Party” Floor Routine Goes Viral

Champion Gymnast and Model With Down Syndrome Reveals the Beauty of Inclusivity

Fit Grandpa Performs Gymnastic Stunt in Response to Someone Offering Him an “Elderly” Seat