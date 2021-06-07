Home / Inspiring

Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion

By Arnesia Young on June 7, 2021

Simone Biles U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Slow Motion

Most would agree that the incredible talent of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is undeniable. Just over the weekend, the extraordinary gymnast wowed audiences (and the judges) yet again with another stunning floor routine at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Her performance earned her the top score in that event and ultimately helped her claim a record-breaking victory with her seventh U.S. Championship title—the most by any American woman.

Twitter user Timothy Burke had the bright idea to make a video displaying a portion of Biles’ championship routine in extreme slow motion. And as incredibly enthralling as it is to watch the speed, agility, grace, and power with which Biles performs her jaw-dropping moves at normal speed, seeing it in slow motion is simply mesmerizing. Being able to witness the sheer control she exercises over every tiny movement of her body brings about a new appreciation for her talent.

With this win, the decorated gymnast is well on her way to competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. And with the international event just several weeks away, there’s no doubt that the best is yet to come for Biles. Scroll down to see her incredible U.S. Championship routine and Burke’s slow-motion homage to her talent.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wowed the judges at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships last weekend. Watch her incredible routine!

Someone even made a slow motion version of it, and it is mesmerizing!

Simone Biles: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Watch Gymnast Simone Biles’ Epic Triple-Double Move in Mesmerizing Slow Motion

UCLA Gymnast’s Incredible “Dance Party” Floor Routine Goes Viral

Champion Gymnast and Model With Down Syndrome Reveals the Beauty of Inclusivity

Fit Grandpa Performs Gymnastic Stunt in Response to Someone Offering Him an “Elderly” Seat

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Leonardo da Vinci Drawing Expected to Break the Artist’s Auction Record
Sunken Medieval Italian Town Emerges From Lake for First Time in 70 Years
‘Doctor Peyo’ the Therapy Horse Comforts Cancer Patients in France
35 Brilliant Quotes About Art From Famous Artists and Great Creative Minds
93-Year-Old Man Relives His Youth by Driving His Old Car in a Video Game
Teen Attaches Uplifting Notes to a Bridge To Help Those Struggling With Mental Health

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Guy Breaks His Own World Record by Balancing 1,512 Jenga Pieces on a Single Block
Uffizi Gallery Turned a Michelangelo Painting Into an NFT and It Sold for $170,000
Rodney Smith Website Honored at 25th Webby Awards
Basquiat Painting Sells for Over $50 Million in Sotheby’s Art Auction
Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor
Barack and Michelle Obama Share Heartfelt Tributes to Honor Their Late Dog Bo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.