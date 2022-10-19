Bakery Sculpts 6-Foot “Pan Solo” Bread Sculpture Inspired by Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’

Benicia, California-based One House Bakery has a way with dough. The mother-daughter duo who own the bakery, Hannalee Pervan and Catherine Pervan, have recently revealed a monumental bread sculpture inspired by an iconic movie scene. Their creation is called Pan Solo, and it's a 6-foot-tall recreation of Han Solo frozen in carbonite as seen in the 1980 film Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The similarities are uncanny, and the bakery manages to capture Solo's angst using only dough.

The Pervans worked together to create Pan Solo. They used Hannalee as a body reference and drew her shape onto a tall board—their bread canvas. The two then sculpted the hands, head, and other parts using “dead dough,” which is dough that doesn’t contain any yeast. Hannalee and Catherine used film references so that the facial expression and even the creases were all accurate. The sculpture was baked in sections and then attached to the board.

Pan Solo was created as an entry in Benicia's 15th Annual Scarecrow Contest, which invites local businesses to make their own versions of scarecrows and the public to vote on their favorite. The competition must be tough; last year, One House Bakery created an amazing dough-Ki alligator (inspired by the Disney+ show Loki) and didn’t win. Perhaps they will break the mold this year.

If you’re local to the Bay Area, head to One House Bakery to see Pan Solo in person.

Benicia, California-based One House Bakery has created a monumental bread sculpture called Pan Solo.

It's a 6-foot-tall recreation of Han Solo frozen in carbonite as seen in the 1980 film Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

The Pervans worked together to create Pan Solo.

They sculpted the creation using “dead dough,” which is dough that doesn’t contain any yeast.

The sculpture was baked in sections and then attached to the board.

Pan Solo is an entry in a local competition, but it has already won the hearts of the internet—including Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, aka Luke Skywalker.

One House Bakery: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Master Fruit Carving Artist Creates Sensational Food Art With Avocados

Artist Transforms Fresh Foods into Mind-Bending Arrangements of Tasty Patterns

Japanese Food Artist Uses Toast as Her Canvas for Edible Masterpieces