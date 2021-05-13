Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Gifts Guaranteed to Give Grandpa a Great Father’s Day

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on May 12, 2021
Father's Day is fast approaching, which means you've probably sifted through all kinds of great gifts for dad. Once you pick out the perfect Father's Day gift, it's time to turn your attention to the true patriarch of the family: your grandpa!

Fortunately, we've put together a collection of gifts with grandfathers in mind. Many of these presents put a personalized spin on traditional tools and trinkets, like the footprint keychain and engraved hammer. Others are purely playful, like the quirky artist socks and action figure of Albert Einstein, the “father of physics” (and grandfather of four). And some, like the clever candle and baseball bat bottle opener, simply invite grandpa to kick back, relax, and relish in his big day.

Smart Digital Frame

Smart Digital Picture Frame

Nixplay | $159

 

Baseball Stadium Blueprints

 

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag

Apple | $29

 

Grandpa's Promotion Mug

RoseGoldRebel | $15.29+

 

The New Yorker Book of Dog Cartoons

The New Yorker Book of Dog Cartoons

The New Yorker | $16.99+

 

Personalized Footprint Keychain

 

Customized Leather Tray

 

Eyeglass Holder

 

Magician Bookmark

 

Solar System Desk Accessory With Sun Lamp

Solar System Desk Accessory by DeskX

DeskX | $368

 

Albert Einstein Action Figure

 

Baseball Bat Bottle Opener

Ward Wallau | $115+

 

“Funpa” T-Shirt

 

What I Love About Grandpa Fill-In Journal

What I Love About Grandpa Book

Knock Knock | $11.77

 

Grandpa Mug

 

Engraved Leather Wallet

 

This Book is a Planetarium

 

Artist Journal

 

Artist Socks

Chattyfeet | $39.95

 

Personalized Hammer

JoyfulMoose | $34.99

 

Jerky of the Month Club

Jerky Subscription Box

Craft Jerky Co. | 4 Bags Per Month – $29

 

Personalized Family Art

 

“Book & Hero” Superhero Bookend

Book & Hero Superhero Bookend by Artori Design

Artori Design | $27.50

 

Punny Plant Markers

 

Gardener's Tool Seat

