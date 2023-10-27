Home / Animals / Dogs

You Can Now Dress Your Dog in a Specially Designed Japanese School Backpack

By Margherita Cole on October 27, 2023
When you're getting your dog ready for a walk, you probably go through a daily checklist—leash, collar, and doggie bags. Well, luxury leather brand Tsuchiya Kaban has created another accessory that dog owners will want to add to their collection. A beautiful backpack that is made for carrying all of a pup's essentials.

The Pet Randoseru is an elegant lightweight backpack modeled after Japanese elementary school backpacks of the same name. Like the original inspiration, the canine version features a boxy design with a flap that covers the entire face of the backpack and snaps shut at the bottom. It also includes harness attachments that are secure and adjustable to fit your pup's body.

Pet owners that are jealous of their dog's backpack even have the option of wearing it themselves. The Randoseru can be detached from the dog harness and reattached to one of Tsuchiya Kaban's dog leashes so that it becomes a stylish sling. This set can be paired with the brand's leather dog collar, classic harness, and pet carrier bag for an elegant all-leather set that will prepare dog owners and their canines for numerous adventures.

Right now Tsuchiya Kaban's dog accessories, including the Pet Randoseru (which is priced at ¥49,500, or about $329) are only available through the Japanese website.

Japanese leather brand Tsuchiya Kaban has released a line of stylish dog accessories.

Their Pet Randoseru is modeled after Japanese elementary school backpacks.

The backpack can carry all of your pup's essentials like doggie bags and treats.

It can also be worn as a pochette by dog owners.

Tsuchiya Kabata has also designed other dog accessories, including a collar, leash, and pet carrier.

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Tsuchiya Kaban.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
