You Can Now Dress Your Dog in a Specially Designed Japanese School Backpack

When you're getting your dog ready for a walk, you probably go through a daily checklist—leash, collar, and doggie bags. Well, luxury leather brand Tsuchiya Kaban has created another accessory that dog owners will want to add to their collection. A beautiful backpack that is made for carrying all of a pup's essentials.

The Pet Randoseru is an elegant lightweight backpack modeled after Japanese elementary school backpacks of the same name. Like the original inspiration, the canine version features a boxy design with a flap that covers the entire face of the backpack and snaps shut at the bottom. It also includes harness attachments that are secure and adjustable to fit your pup's body.

Pet owners that are jealous of their dog's backpack even have the option of wearing it themselves. The Randoseru can be detached from the dog harness and reattached to one of Tsuchiya Kaban's dog leashes so that it becomes a stylish sling. This set can be paired with the brand's leather dog collar, classic harness, and pet carrier bag for an elegant all-leather set that will prepare dog owners and their canines for numerous adventures.

Right now Tsuchiya Kaban's dog accessories, including the Pet Randoseru (which is priced at ¥49,500, or about $329) are only available through the Japanese website.

Tsuchiya Kaban: Website

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Tsuchiya Kaban.

