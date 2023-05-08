Home / Inspiring / Good News

Father Takes Son on 15-Minute Coffee Dates Every Day to Help Him Adjust to Going to Pre-K

By Regina Sienra on May 8, 2023

For many kids, entering school or pre-k can be daunting. Not only is it the first time they spend time away from their parents, but it’s also a whole new experience, requiring them to adapt to a completely new environment and routine. For a little boy named Luca, this transition was especially hard. The boy’s father, Louis Roberts, had an idea to hopefully ease Luca’s transition to school life each day. On top of making everything much smoother, it started a cute tradition that they'll cherish for years.

“Luca is very routine-oriented and when he's about to do something new, that's the uncomfortable piece for him,” Roberts told Good Morning America. “So we sort of made a couple of different stops on the way to school just to ease his way into it—one of those stops being at this coffee shop that was right around the corner from us.”

That's when their pre-school coffee dates were born. Every morning, father and son sit at the the coffee shop around the corner of their place for 15 or 20 minutes of quality time before heading to pre-k. “Lou never missed a day unless he was traveling for work,” Maria, Luca's mom, wrote. “They started this routine because Luca was having a hard time transitioning to preschool, and although I wish the first few weeks were easier, I am so happy they have this really special tradition.”

Their little coffee dates have become such a staple that the staff at their coffee shop, bwè kafe, have their drinks ready by the time they show up. “We actually don't even need to make the order anymore,” Roberts says.  “They have my, you know, large cold brew [and] what they call a ‘babyccino,' which is just steamed milk and like a little to-go coffee cup.”

As fun as their father-and-son coffee dates are, they may even get merrier with the addition of another family member. “My daughter goes to Pre-K three next year so I'll have two of them to do it with, so maybe it'll take on a new life,” says Roberts. In addition, Luca has been having coffee dates at the same establishment with his mom on Fridays for over three years. “It's still my favorite way to have uninterrupted time together,” she admits.

It seems that both mother and father have managed to help their kids adapt to change and deepen their bond in a more social setting. “Now that we do it, I can't imagine not doing it,” said Roberts.  “It's actually the best 15 or 20 minutes of my day.”

A little boy named Luca was struggling with the transition of entering pre-k. Hoping to ease this process, his father, Louis Roberts, came up with a plan.

Roberts explains, “We sort of made a couple of different stops on the way to school just to ease his way into it—one of those stops being at this coffee shop that was right around the corner from us.”

Now, father and son sit at the the coffee shop every morning for 15 or 20 minutes of quality time before heading to pre-k. “Now that we do it, I can't imagine not doing it,” Roberts admits. “It's actually the best 15 or 20 minutes of my day.”

