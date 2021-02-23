Home / Design / Cars

This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor

By Arnesia Young on February 23, 2021
Life Home V90 Villa Edition RV

Over the years, van life has been gaining more and more traction. Though this nomadic lifestyle isn't for everyone, there is an undeniable appeal to maintaining all the comforts of your stationary home as you set out on the open road. RVs and campers designed with that explicit purpose continue to hit the market, each time offering more and more coveted amenities. The latest and greatest of these is the Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition by SAIC Motor. Designed and manufactured in China, this double-decker camper van will spoil even the most high maintenance of travelers with a life of luxury on the go.

The spacious interior boasts modern, minimal design and expands to 215 square feet of living space when it is parked. Taking the classic pop-top to the next level, the roof of this RV expands to an entire second-story sunroom—complete with a walk-out balcony. The sunroom adds another 133 square feet of living space on the second floor that can be converted into a tea room, a yoga space, or whatever your heart desires. Not to mention, the panoramic windows can be electronically tinted using LCD technology for added privacy. You don’t even have to worry about climbing up a ladder or ridiculously steep and tiny stairs to access the second level as the V90 Villa Edition also includes a working elevator for moving between the two floors.

If you’ve got your eye on the luxury RV, SAIC Motor is currently selling its campers in China. If you can afford the $413,000 price tag, then it might be worth the wait—or a move across the globe.

Say hello to a life of luxury on the go with the Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition, a deluxe camper van designed and manufactured by SAIC Motor in China.

Life Home V90 Villa Edition RVLife Home V90 Villa Edition RVSAIC MAXUS Double Decker Camper Van

This luxurious RV offers 215 square feet of living space on the main level when expanded and even has a pop-up second story.

SAIC MAXUS Double Decker Camper VanSAIC MAXUS Double Decker Camper Van

SAIC Motor stops at nothing when it comes to comfort, even including a working elevator to move between the two floors of this double decker. Check it out!

SAIC Motor: Website
h/t: [Gizmodo]

All images via SAIC Motor.

Quaint and Quirky Tiny House on Wheels Lets Owners Live Off-the-Grid
Tiny Home Village Offers Travelers a Pint-Sized Getaway in the Mountains

