Viral “Popcorn Guy” Amazes TikTok With His Mesmerizing Snack-Serving Skills

Daily chores can be a drag, especially if you just do them mechanically. That's why adding a bit of fun can turn the most mundane activity into something truly enjoyable. Just ask Jason Grosboll, a concession stand worker at a movie theater in Corpus Christi, Texas. Now known as “The Popcorn Guy,” Grosboll has taken the internet by storm after a guest named Oscar (aka oanderle on TikTok) captured a mesmerizing video of him mesmerizing customers with his popcorn-serving skills. He doesn't simply fill the bucket, he spins it around to evenly distribute the butter and turns the whole ordeal into a thrilling show that rivals the excitement of a motion picture.

Oscar was on his way to watch Avatar 2 when he found himself captivated by Grosboll's way of dispatching the popcorn and decided to capture a video of his routine. He added some filters and slowed down the video, adding his reaction in the process. That first video was watched 6 million times. When asked by his followers to post the original footage to see what he saw, the numbers were even bigger—the second TikTok has been watched over 14 million times and has earned more than 1 million likes.

The success of the video even landed The Popcorn Guy a spot on late night TV, where Jimmy Kimmel compared his skills to those of the Harlem Globetrotters. During the broadcast, the concession stand worker revealed that he has had his job for 10 years, but only started doing the entertaining popcorn serving tricks about five years ago, after seeing a coworker try to spin the bucket and failing. Grossboll recalled that one day he was bored and simply learned thow to do it on his own, and eventually managed to perfect it. Though he once tried a similar trick with the soda machine, he admits he only made a mess and will be sticking to popcorn for now. However, he may give it another go with the soda machine with his newfound attention. Given his current abilities, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him master that one, too.

For now, Kimmel has invited Grosboll to the ultimate popcorn serving venue: the Oscars. The late night talk show host will be hosting the star-studded event and asked Grosboll to join him with his masterful skills and his popcorn scooper. The 95th Academy Awards will be airing on ABC on March 12, 2023.

Jason Grosboll, better known as “The Popcorn Guy,” has taken the internet by storm with his mesmerizing snack-serving abilities.

During a visit to a movie theater in Texas, a TikTok user named Oscar captured his amazing skills in a video that quickly earned more than 14 million views.

After gaining so much fame on TikTok, Grosboll was invited to the appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the talk show host surprised him with an even bigger invitation. Watch where he's headed next:

