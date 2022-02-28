Home / Funny

Professor Asks Students To Send Photos of Their Dogs Doing Homework and Whole Internet Joins In

By Arnesia Young on February 28, 2022

The start of a new semester of school is often filled with lots of new names, important assignments, and tedious details to remember—for both students and professors. But one university instructor likes to start off her class with a little bit of levity. To help her remember her students’ names, Dr. Marie-Amélie George started asking them to send in photos of their cute dogs doing the homework assigned for the course. And not only did her students not disappoint, but even people on the internet started sending hilarious photos of their adorable pets hard at work.

“I probably now have a collection of maybe 60 dogs,” says the creative professor. “Some are at the computer. Some are reading…I do see—slightly fewer—but some cats, and I have a great picture of a hermit crab who is studying hard as well.”

Photo submissions from outside her class started pouring in when Dr. George shared her lighthearted assignment on Twitter. And the delightfully amusing thread that ensued features a variety of studious pups, cats, and even a turtle. However, not everyone’s pets were quite so dedicated to their studies. In the humorous pet photos, some of them can actually be found napping on their homework, and one mischievous pup was even playing video games instead. But whether they’re working hard or hardly working, these adorable pets sure look pretty darn cute while doing it.

A professor asked students to send in photos of their cute dogs doing classwork, and they did not disappoint. (Even people not enrolled in her class submitted some funny photos.)

People also sent in photos of their other pets hard at work.

But some pets weren't quite so studious.

h/t: [Reddit]

