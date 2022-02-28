The start of a new semester of school is often filled with lots of new names, important assignments, and tedious details to remember—for both students and professors. But one university instructor likes to start off her class with a little bit of levity. To help her remember her students’ names, Dr. Marie-Amélie George started asking them to send in photos of their cute dogs doing the homework assigned for the course. And not only did her students not disappoint, but even people on the internet started sending hilarious photos of their adorable pets hard at work.

“I probably now have a collection of maybe 60 dogs,” says the creative professor. “Some are at the computer. Some are reading…I do see—slightly fewer—but some cats, and I have a great picture of a hermit crab who is studying hard as well.”

Photo submissions from outside her class started pouring in when Dr. George shared her lighthearted assignment on Twitter. And the delightfully amusing thread that ensued features a variety of studious pups, cats, and even a turtle. However, not everyone’s pets were quite so dedicated to their studies. In the humorous pet photos, some of them can actually be found napping on their homework, and one mischievous pup was even playing video games instead. But whether they’re working hard or hardly working, these adorable pets sure look pretty darn cute while doing it.

A professor asked students to send in photos of their cute dogs doing classwork, and they did not disappoint. (Even people not enrolled in her class submitted some funny photos.)

He has his own work area…. A bit small though. pic.twitter.com/AxT505vgob — Ryanoss (@ryanoss123) April 16, 2020

I've been informed by my social secretary that she's penciling in extra walks and belly rubs for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/3zP2kmKkoA — Deb E (@The_Nyxed) April 16, 2020

Tigo probably woulda done better in Computer Architecture than me tbh pic.twitter.com/kx8NGOVnTk — Juan Cantor (@Twocan_1) April 16, 2020

My dog studying canine anatomy a couple of weeks ago 🐕 pic.twitter.com/FpT1hYbcxR — 😎 (@plowrong) April 16, 2020

Our dog handling his Zoom meeting with his furry friends pic.twitter.com/FiAsUGGfuG — Kay 👻🎃 (@KayCortez84) April 16, 2020

People also sent in photos of their other pets hard at work.

In lieu of a dog, may I offer a research assistant guinea pig? pic.twitter.com/0SEFZHJJ0j — Georgia Grainger (@sniphist) April 16, 2020

She may not be a dog but she is having fun catching up on her tedtalks today. pic.twitter.com/LfAeRG2Lbf — Hcook (@hcook22) April 16, 2020

leonard is studying french! pic.twitter.com/sbQpHkvqhT — no name yet (@wowstrong) April 16, 2020

Entering data into his spreadsheet pic.twitter.com/aMxlBfLT43 — Kerri Miller (@kerri_millerr) April 16, 2020

This is Louie, he likes to Attend class and lead discussions on my behalf! pic.twitter.com/fXR0an9Sqp — Roxanna Ast، رکسانا (@RoxannaA66) April 16, 2020

Philip doing my scanning 🖨 pic.twitter.com/8iQMuMFSp8 — STREAM MAKE DUA BY MINALIONESS🔊 (@AmariBailey) April 17, 2020

But some pets weren't quite so studious.

When your cat wants you to know the dog ate your homework … again … pic.twitter.com/0nY4C20the — Ali Van Zee (@alikat747) April 16, 2020

Sometimes, studying is just SO tiring! pic.twitter.com/ZWVGrhNKDg — Sally Savory (@SallySavory) April 18, 2020

She said she was doing homework 🙄😑 pic.twitter.com/uKJE6VjxOw — Yeminis (@Yorisflorr) April 17, 2020

Approaches to the study of American law makes me need a power nap too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j0uf4X0SbE — FutureDr.Bri (@FutureDrBri) April 16, 2020

Learning how to play the Viola via osmosis. She tells me that she's practicing how to play by ear. pic.twitter.com/37achfygVE — BlueSnow❄😷🌎🏳️‍🌈🐈‍⬛🐈🌊💙♌️ (@bleusneaux) April 16, 2020

I was teaching Chuck cat not a dog , to appreciate binging Blue Planet 2, he chose the method just leaks into your brain while you're sleeping on the Kindle. (There will be a pop quiz…) both my cats think they're guard dogs…. pic.twitter.com/EsGP7w5Idd — Brice Live Sketch Co (@live_brice) April 16, 2020

Also, this is what happens when you don't like the assignment you were given. pic.twitter.com/sW38LUC2B8 — Suzanne Reinhardt (@EdTech4Funky1s) April 16, 2020

h/t: [Reddit]

