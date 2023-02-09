Home / Food Art

You Can Eat a Tiny Mount Fuji at This Japanese Cafe

By Margherita Cole on February 9, 2023
Mount Fuji Chocolate Cake

When you think of Japan, Mount Fuji is likely one the first things that come to mind. This tall, conical volcano has been an inspiration for art and spirituality for centuries. And while climbing this dormant stratovolcano is a dream for many outdoor enthusiasts, there is also another way to appreciate this iconic national symbol. The Shorakuen Tea Salon and Boutique in Tokyo offers a scrumptious cake that not only looks like Mount Fuji, but also features an array of tastes inspired by the location.

The Mount Fuji cake is the newest addition to Shorakuen's Yamagashi collection; yama meaning mountain, and kashi/gashi meaning candy. Each of the sweets from this lineup are based on mountains located in japan, which are recreated with sponge cake, chocolate ganache cream, and other ingredients specific to the region. In the case of the Mount Fuji treat, the dessert is blue and white on the outside, capturing the mountain when it is topped with snow. Inside, the cake is layered with cherry blossom petals, strawberries, matcha sponge cake, azuki sweet red beans, and chocolate.

Shorakuen cleverly modeled the Mount Fuji Yamagashi to be slightly taller than the other cakes, cementing its status as the tallest mountain in Japan. Not only that but when you cut open the tasty bakery item, the different flavors are arranged like geological strata. And, depending on when you get to try this cake, it might taste different, as the cafe changes the ingredients in accordance with the season.

You can visit the Shorakuen Tea Salon and Boutique in person in Tokyo, or order cakes through their online shop for ¥4,860 (about $38).

The Shorakuen Tea Salon and Boutique in Tokyo offers a special selection of cakes.

Mount Fuji Chocolate Cake

They have a delicious cake that is modeled after Mount Fuji, the tallest and most famous mountain in Japan.

Mount Fuji Chocolate Cake

It features a combination of flavors inspired by the natural landmark, including cherry blossoms, strawberries, matcha, azuki sweet red beans, and chocolate.

Mount Fuji Chocolate CakeMount Fuji Chocolate CakeShorakuen Tea Salon and Boutique: Website
h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Shorakuen Tea Salon and Boutique.

