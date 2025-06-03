Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes

Whether you're a seasoned artist or just beginning to explore your creative side, Drawing Day (aka Pencil Day), which is annually celebrated the first Saturday of June, is the perfect opportunity to pick up a pencil and reconnect with the joy of making art. In a world where self-expression and mindfulness are more important than ever, drawing offers a powerful outlet—and thanks to a wealth of online classes brought to you by My Modern Met Academy, it's easier than ever to learn, grow, and be inspired from the comfort of your home.

If you’re interested in learning how to draw, but aren’t sure where to start, take Margherita Cole’s online class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Cole takes you through the basics of sketching and drawing, explaining simple shapes, different kinds of lines and linework you can do, and how to use your drawing tools to the best of your ability. Students will come away from the course with a wide variety of drawings, ranging from a still life of a houseplant to a drawing of the human figure.

Colored Pencil for Beginners is one of our newer courses, taught by award-winning pencil artist Matheus Macedo. Learn the basics of working with colored pencil, including techniques for creating flawless color blends, how to shade three-dimensional objects, and adding more depth to a work through highlights. Macedo offers three different exercises that build on each other, ultimately finishing the course off with a realistic drawing of an apple.

For those interested in leveling up their portraiture skills, Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like by Melissa de Nobrega is a perfect course to do so. De Nobrega takes her time examining and explaining the human facial anatomy. She also takes care in demonstrating how to transfer this knowledge to a drawing, and provides ample tips, tricks, and guidelines for how to best render a human portrait.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil is another online art class that My Modern Met Academy offers, taught by expert architectural illustrator Demi Lang. Lang’s course is geared towards artists of all levels, and her lessons certainly reflect that. A self-taught artist herself, Lang takes care to set students up for success, walking you through tonal values and scales, and slowly building up a detailed architectural scene, step by step. By the end, students will feel more confident in their drawing skills, be it in creating faithful renditions of beautiful buildings, capturing their essence through color and shading, or all of the above.

Regardless of whether you're sketching a simple still life or tackling the intricate details of a cityscape, Drawing Day is a reminder that creativity is for everyone. And there's no better time to start than now. With expert-led courses from My Modern Met Academy, you can take that first step, or continue your artistic journey with guidance, inspiration, and community. So, grab your favorite drawing tools, find a quiet moment, and let your imagination lead the way!

Celebrate Drawing Day by taking an inspiring online art class at My Modern Met Academy.

Learn the sketching basics with Margherita Cole in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

If you're wanting to challenge yourself in a new medium or subject matter, try Colored Pencil for Beginners by Matheus Macedo or Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like by Melissa de Nobrega.

For those more architecturally minded, Demi Lang's Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil has all the steps for building an intricate scene, complete with colors and shading.

